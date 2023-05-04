Lamar Jackson Will Continue to Rep Himself After Ravens Contract, Won't Hire Agent

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson landed a record-breaking contract this offseason without an agent, so he isn't about to change things.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback told reporters Thursday he will continue to represent himself, saying, "I wouldn't want to put my trust in anyone else." He added that agents were consistently trying to contact him as he negotiated his new deal with Baltimore.

Jackson's self-representation was a major storyline. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN (via ESPN's Jamison Hensley), the NFL alerted its teams that "a person not certified by the NFLPA might be attempting to persuade team personnel to enter into contract negotiations with Jackson."

The quarterback denied reports someone was negotiating on his behalf.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk that Jackson was "a good agent" who "asks the right questions" and is "aware of different mechanisms and issues with the contract, language terms, types of structures and things like that."

He must have done something right in negotiations because he agreed to a five-year, $260 million contract extension with $185 million guaranteed. It came in higher than the $255 million contract Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts agreed to in April and made him the NFL's highest-paid player.

Attention will turn to the field as Jackson looks to bounce back from the knee injury that forced him to miss the final five regular-season games and a Wild Card Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last season.