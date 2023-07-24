Anthony Richardson, Colts Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $34M Rookie Contract

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Indianapolis Colts and rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson have agreed to a four-year, $33.99 million rookie contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The Colts selected Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL draft. Despite starting only 13 games for the University of Florida, Richardson's predraft profile dramatically rose in the months leading up to the Colts selection.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com notably compared him to 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton (B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen did as well). The B/R NFL Scouting Department ranked him as its No. 2 overall quarterback and No. 7 prospect.

He arguably was the NFL Scouting Combine's MVP. As Vic Tafur of The Athletic noted, Richardson "ran a 4.43 40-yard dash, set position records in the vertical and broad jumps and then effortlessly threw the ball 50 yards down the field Saturday."

The 6'4", 244-pound quarterback has a boatload of potential, and he's also just 20 years old (21 on May 22). Ted Nguyen of The Athletic also called Richardson one of the best scheme fits in the entire draft alongside head coach Shane Steichen, who helped dual threat Jalen Hurts become one of the league's most dominant superstars when he served as the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator.

It's easy to envision Richardson becoming a perennial Pro Bowler in Indianapolis and finally ending the quarterback roulette that has taken place in town since Andrew Luck's retirement in August 2019.