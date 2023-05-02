The Next Sauce Gardner? 7 NFL Rookies Who Could Be All-Pros or Pro Bowlers in 2023

0 of 7

AP Photo/Ben Gray

In his first season, Sauce Gardner emerged as one of the premier players in the NFL, becoming the first rookie All-Pro cornerback in 41 years. He won 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year and has already earned the title of a shutdown cover man in the New York Jets secondary.

To put Gardner's accomplishments in perspective relative to his peers, he's the only player from his class to make first-team All-Pro on offense or defense. New England Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones made the All-Pro roster as a special teamer. Gardner is one of two Pro Bowlers from the 2022 class; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen is the other standout rookie.

Will anyone follow in Gardner's footsteps and get an All-Pro nod? How about a Pro Bowl year?

In an attempt to find the next rookie star, we have highlighted seven players who could get off to an impressive career start and projected their chances (in percentages) to make an All-Pro or Pro Bowl roster. The percentages are based on a player's perceived role, supporting cast and fit with his team.