Predicting Top Fantasy Football Performers from 2023 NFL Draft Rookie Class

The 2023 NFL draft is complete, which means we know where the top fantasy football prospects will be playing next season. Now it's time to figure out who is set up for instant success and whose stock is hurt by their landing spot.

When it comes to fantasy football and projecting the value of rookies, talent is only half the battle. Context is important.

Whether it's a running back who landed in a clear timeshare situation or a talented wide receiver who got paired with a lackluster quarterback situation, landing spot can severely damage their value.

Alternatively, an ideal situation can prop up a prospect who might not be as talented.

Now that we have a nearly complete picture of the situation each rookie will be placed in, let's look at the top projected quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends from this class.

For this exercise, we will assume a points-per-reception (PPR) league redraft league, although we'll touch on some dynasty thoughts throughout the predictions.