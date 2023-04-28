McShay: Will Levis Gives Some Teams Carson Wentz Vibes amid 2023 NFL Draft Slide

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Kentucky star Will Levis drew an unflattering comparison, which might help to explain why he fell out of the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

ESPN's Todd McShay reported on SportsCenter that Levis "came off as not having [an] ideal personality, maybe some arrogance and cockiness in his meetings." McShay added that "a lot of teams I talked to are worried that he's going to be a Carson Wentz case when it's all said and done."

The Wentz parallel was in reference to how Levis is unable to avoid contact and absorbs too many hits.

The Wildcats quarterback was projected to be a top-10 pick and potentially even a top-five selection for much of the pre-draft process. His 23 interceptions in two years at Kentucky raised some obvious concerns, but there wasn't an accumulation of factors leading you to believe he would fail to be drafted in the first round.

Now, the opposition research is coming to light.

Before McShay's report, Chris Mortensen of ESPN said Levis' toe injury from the 2022 season was "problematic" for one team. Another team questioned whether he needs to undergo surgery.

The good news for Levis is that he may not have to wait much longer to hear his name called when the draft resumes Friday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Pittsburgh Steelers are fielding calls for the No. 32 overall pick, with Levis believed to be the prospective target.