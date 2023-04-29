Tank Dell NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Houston Texans' WR

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'8 3/8"

WEIGHT: 165

HAND: 8 5/8"

ARM: 30 1/2"

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH: 4.49

3-CONE: N/A

SHUTTLE: N/A

VERTICAL: N/A

BROAD: 10'1"

POSITIVES

— Great acceleration and speed.

— Great explosion. Can snap off routes violently, as well as be a twitchy ball carrier.

— Good flexibility and agility. Changes direction without losing much speed.

— Flashes of good route-running. Has moments of great burst in and out of routes.

— Brings return ability, both kick and punt.

NEGATIVES

— Terribly undersized. Can not play on the outside in the NFL.

— Poor play strength. Struggles when contacted; not good at playing the ball in the air.

— Volatile route-runner. Has great flashes but is also too often out of control and off balance.

— Below-average hands. Drops too many easy ones, especially for a player who can't win contested situations, either.

2022 STATISTICS

— 13 G, 109 REC, 1,398 YDS (12.8 AVG), 17 TD

NOTES

— DOB: October 29, 1999

— 3-star JUCO recruit in 2020, per 247 Sports' composite ranking

— Started career at Alabama A&M in 2018, transferred to a JUCO in 2019, then to Houston in 2020

— 35 career starts at Houston

— 2021 and 2022 first-team All-AAC

OVERALL

Tank Dell is a bet on speed and explosion, and a bet against NFL size and strength.

Athletically, it's hard not to be impressed with Dell. His 4.49 40-yard dash is underwhelming, but he plays faster on film. Dell's immediate burst off the line is scary, and he only gets faster as he gets rolling, topping out at a speed that can strike fear into any secondary.

Dell is elusive, too. His ability to cut and snap off routes in space is outstanding. Many of Dell's best moments as a route-runner come on quick routes he can snap off violently, such as slants, speed outs and whip routes. Likewise, Dell's best moments as a ball carrier happen because of his ability to cut and dodge defenders in space. His ability to stop on a dime and explode the other way is tough to find just about anywhere else in this class.

That being said, Dell is fast and explosive in part because he is small, and he's much too small to comfortably project to the NFL. Dell isn't even 5'9", and only seven receivers in NFL combine history have weighed lighter than him. That lack of size shows on film in multiple ways. Namely, Dell can not be pressed or attacked during his routes. He doesn't have the size or strength to hold up, which is why he can not play outside in the NFL. Likewise, Dell doesn't really have the frame to make contested catches, especially ones in the air.

Dell could also use some cleaning up with his route-running. At his best, Dell looks fantastic. He's agile, he's explosive and he has the speed to separate. Dell isn't always at his best, though, and has far too many moments in which he's erratic throughout his routes, disrupting the timing of the play and occasionally giving the quarterback a bad landmark to throw to.

Dell is a nice play as a full-time returner and WR4/WR5 with some explosive ability. The speed and twitch in his game can be devastating, and there's enough there as a route-runner now that he may be able to iron things out with some work. That being said, Dell is too small and lacks the play strength to be a reliable starting receiver, let alone what his size may mean for his longevity.

GRADE: 6.4 (High-Level Developmental Prospect/Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 153

POSITION RANK: WR22

PRO COMPARISON: Jakeem Grant

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen