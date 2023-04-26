Aaron Rodgers Intends to Play Beyond 2023 with Jets: 'This Isn't a One-and-Done'

Elsa/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers told reporters at a scrum following his introductory press conference with the New York Jets on Wednesday that he intends to play past the 2023 season.

"This isn't a one-and-done in my mind," Rodgers said, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. "This is a commitment."

The four-time NFL MVP is now a Jet after the Green Bay Packers traded him to New York following 18 seasons in town.

Rodgers will turn 40 years old in December, and he recently said on the Pat McAfee Show that he was "90 percent" certain he was going to retire before entering an offseason darkness treat, so that may lead to concerns he could be one-and-done in New York.

However, Rodgers appears set for a multiyear commitment as the Jets look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

The Jets will certainly hope they get a few productive seasons out of Rodgers after paying a hefty price to the Packers in the trade.

New York has the pieces in place for Rodgers to succeed.

A move to the Jets means a reunion with his former offensive coordinator in Green Bay, Nathaniel Hackett, who holds the OC job in New York. Rodgers won back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021 with Hackett calling the shots.

He also links up again with wide receiver Allen Lazard, who played four-plus seasons in Green Bay with Rodgers. Lazard was the Packers' leading receiver in 2022.

New York also has some tremendous talents in a pair of second-year pros in wideout Garrett Wilson (83 catches, 1,103 yards, four touchdowns) and running back Breece Hall, who looked like the surefire Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year before a torn ACL ended his season after seven games.

Hall still finished with 681 yards and five scores. Wilson ended up winning Rookie of the Year honors.

The Jets could also add more to the offense in the first round of the NFL draft with the No. 15 overall choice.

Ultimately, Rodgers is focused on the 2023 season, which looks very promising for the Jets.

The next step for the Jets to build around Rodgers is the draft, which starts Thursday from Kansas City.