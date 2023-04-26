Report: Jahmyr Gibbs Could Be Prioritized by Teams over Bijan Robinson in NFL Draft

Donald Page/Getty Images

Bijan Robinson is the consensus No. 1 running back in the 2023 NFL draft, but that doesn't necessarily mean he will be the first player at the position to come off the board.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, one general manager said "there's enough love" for Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs that some teams could prioritize him over Robinson because "he offers more of an Alvin Kamara style of play" thanks to his pass-catching ability.

It seems unlikely when the draft begins that Gibbs will end up being taken ahead of Robinson.

ESPN's Jordan Reid and Dan Graziano noted there is growing buzz that the Atlanta Falcons will take Robinson, though Graziano added there are potential scenarios where they trade down from No. 8 to add more picks and take him later in the first round.

According to Fowler, most scouts have Robinson ranked ahead of Gibbs, but "the gap isn't as big as some think" depending on which team you ask.

In his mock draft released on Monday, Peter King of Football Morning in America had Robinson and Gibbs going in the first round. Robinson went to the Falcons at No. 8; Gibbs was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 30th selection.

Gibbs was a more productive receiver in college than Robinson, though some of that could also be the offenses they played in. Robinson was the No. 1 option for Texas over the past two seasons and was tasked with carrying the offense due to inconsistent quarterback play.

Last season was the first time in years that Alabama wasn't loaded with playmakers in the passing game. Gibbs, who transferred to the program after spending two years at Georgia Tech, led the Crimson Tide with a career-high 44 receptions.

Robinson only caught 19 passes in 2022, but he averaged 16.5 yards per reception.

B/R's Derrik Klassen noted Robinson has "soft, natural hands and can run more than just the typical checkdown routes expected of a running back."

Klassen did cite Gibbs' ability as a "weapon if he gets the ball in the short area," but added he "doesn't have the most consistent hands" as a receiver.



These are nitpicks for two of the most electric talents in this year's draft class. Each team has its own offensive philosophy and will prioritize the player who best fits that approach.

Gibbs seems to have all the tools to be a dynamic playmaker in the NFL, especially if he lands in the right situation to maximize the best parts of his game.