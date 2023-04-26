Jets Rumors: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Linked to NY in NFL Draft After Aaron Rodgers Trade

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

After acquiring star quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers earlier this week, the New York Jets reportedly could use Thursday's NFL draft to add another dynamic player to their passing attack.

According to ESPN's Matt Miller, the Jets "spent considerable time and resources doing work on" Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and could wind up selecting him if he's still on the board at the No. 15 pick.

Miller noted there's a likelihood that Smith-Njigba will be off the board when the Jets are making their selection, and there's a chance that he'll get chosen by the Packers after they acquired the No. 13 pick as part of the Rodgers trade. The New England Patriots are selecting at No. 14 and could also be in the market for a wide receiver.

If the Jets somehow manage to land Smith-Njigba, they would pair him with his former Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson, who was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after registering 1,103 receiving yards in spite of inept quarterback play. The last time the two of them shared the field for the Buckeyes in 2021, Smith-Njigba led the team with 95 receptions and 1,606 yards.

The Jets already revamped the wide receiver room this offseason by signing Mecole Hardman and Allen Lazard, the latter of whom spent the past five seasons in Green Bay catching passes from Rodgers. Along with an ascending talent in Wilson, veteran receiver Corey Davis will also be back with New York after speculation earlier this offseason that he'd be cut or traded.

The Jets have other needs that they could try to address on Thursday night if Smith-Njigba is off the board. They could look to select an offensive or defensive lineman or trade further back to recoup more assets to fill other holes on their roster.