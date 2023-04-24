Will Levis 'Scares' NFL QB Coach, Compared to Tim Tebow and Mitchell Trubisky

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The common consensus at this point seems to be that there are four top quarterbacks available in this year's draft: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis.

The order is obviously up for debate, but Levis is pretty routinely listed as the fourth quarterback among that group. And at least one NFL quarterback coach is a bit worried about the Kentucky quarterback's NFL prospects.

"He scares me," he told Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. "Reminded me a little of [Mitchell] Trubisky. All of the social media stuff he puts out. I also really worry about upper-body flexibility. Is he Tim Tebow? The shoulder, elbow flexibility really concerns me. I think he's really built to be a one-speed pitcher. He wants to juice everything. Hey, dude, play with some feel and some touch."

Those are not the comparisons a young quarterback wants heading into the NFL.

Trubisky, currently with the Pittsburgh Steelers, spent his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears largely as the starter before backup stints with the Buffalo Bills and Steelers (he also made five starts in Pittsburgh in 2022). He's 31-24 in his career with 68 touchdown passes to 43 interceptions in 64 games.

At this point, Trubisky is very much a backup-caliber quarterback.

Tebow, meanwhile, is no longer in the NFL, largely because he was never able to successfully transition to another position. As a quarterback, he was 8-6 as a starter but completed a woeful 47.9 percent of his passes.

His name is not one that any quarterback prospect wants attached to his scouting report unless it's a comparison of Tebow's rushing ability.