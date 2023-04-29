Keion White NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for New England Patriots' EDGE

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'5"

WEIGHT: 285

HAND: 10 1/8"

ARM: 34"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: 34"

BROAD: 9'9"

POSITIVES

— Impressive combination of size, strength and athleticism.

— Gets off the ball well, is quick to react to the snap and accelerates off the line of scrimmage well.

— Good bull-rusher who can collapse the pocket against offensive tackles when his hands are right and he keeps his feet moving through contact. He also works to get on an edge when bull-rushing.

— Also has a nice one-arm stab move that can push offensive linemen off balance.

— Can win with a push-pull move, is strong enough to pull linemen's shoulders down and has the hip fluidity to clear his lower half.

— Solid bend as a pass-rusher, especially for his size.

— Good pass-rush motor to get coverage sacks.

— Against the run, he has some pop to his hands to help gain control of the block when he does get his hands up quickly.

— He can set the edge versus tackles and does a good job of keeping his hips square to the line of scrimmage.

— When slanting or penetrating, he has good pad level and a strong rip move to get penetration.

— Showed the ability to get off blocks in a variety of ways, whether that's being a violent shedder or working the blocker's hands to escape.

NEGATIVES

— Has a habit of playing with his hands down by his waist and can be slow to get them up. This limits his ability to win with finesse moves as a pass-rusher.

— Balance can be an issue, as he'll get caught with his nose over his toes against the run or when bull-rushing.

— Is late to recognize and get under pullers as the spill player in run fits.

— Takes on blocks with high pad level when he isn't slanting.

— Doesn't have a sturdy base to hold ground against blocks coming from the side, such as down blocks or double-teams.

— Has a habit of working inside blocks and leaving his gap open.

2022 STATISTICS

— 12 GM, 54 TOT, 14 TFL, 7.5 SK, 1 PBU

NOTES

— Old Dominion transfer

— A 2-star recruit in the 2017 class, No. 3,141 overall, No. 141 TE, per 247Sports composite rankings

— No. 20 on Bruce Feldman's list of exceptional athletes; clocked running 21 MPH, 32-inch vertical jump and 38 bench press reps at 225 pounds

— Injuries: 2021 (ankle, missed 8 games)

— 25 career starts

— 2022 Honors: Third-Team All-ACC

— 2019 Honors: Second-Team All-Conference USA, 10th in FBS with 19 TFL

OVERALL

Keion White is a late riser in this year's class for a handful of reasons. Coming out of high school, he was recruited as a tight end and played at a Group of Five school, Old Dominion. He switched to the defensive line heading into his redshirt sophomore season and dominated but sat out the following year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

White eventually made his way to Georgia Tech, but an ankle injury constrained him to four games and a limited snap count during his first season with the Yellow Jackets. So, he had little to no buzz heading into the most recent campaign. However, that quickly changed.

The Garner, North Carolina, native showed off an impressive combination of strength and athleticism this past season that has NFL scouts and general managers drooling. He can win at the point of attack and moves so well that Georgia Tech trusted him to carry running backs on downfield routes in coverage at 285 pounds. Granted, he's not athletic enough to do that at the next level.

The biggest issue with White is he's definitely a "raw" prospect who has plenty of positive traits, but his technique is still a work in progress. That being said, with his profile, he can play up and down the defensive line, lining up as far inside as a 3-technique and as wide as a 5- or 7-technique, allowing him to fit into either even or odd fronts.

GRADE: 7.7 (Potential Impact Player/2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 36

POSITION RANK: EDGE7

PRO COMPARISON: Carlos Dunlap

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder