Josh Downs NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' WR

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'9"

WEIGHT: 171

HAND: 9 1/4"

ARM: 30 3/8"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.48

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: 38.5

BROAD: 10'11"

POSITIVES

— Good downfield speed. Reasonable deep threat.

— Above-average foot speed and quickness at the top of his routes.

— Smooth mover between zones; excels at finding soft spots for the QB.

— Good YAC threat due to change-of-direction skills and speed.

— Good hands in traffic for his size. Comfortable playing with bodies around.

— Willing blocker.



NEGATIVES

— Small build; play strength suffers greatly.

— Slot-only player due to size and strength issues.

— Can struggle to leap and pinpoint the ball at its highest point. Not a vertical ball-winner.

2022 STATISTICS

— 11 GM, 94 REC, 1,029 YDS (10.9 AVG), 11 TD

NOTES

— Born August 12, 2001

— 4-star recruit in 2020 class

— 23 starts over three seasons

— 2021 and 2022 first-team All-ACC

— Missed two games of 2022 season with a lower body injury

OVERALL



Josh Downs is a stock-standard slot receiver with just enough wiggle and catch-in-traffic ability to be a steady contributor in the NFL.

Due to his small build, Downs was locked into a slot role at North Carolina and will be again in the NFL. Downs doesn't have the size or strength to beat press or survive on the sideline, at least not consistently. Those size issues also crop up when it comes to playing the ball in the air. Downs does not have great leaping ability, nor does he excel at extending his hands to find the ball at its highest point and fight through contact to do so. All of those shortcomings limit Downs to the slot, which hurts his ceiling as a prospect.

That being said, Downs is a nifty slot receiver. Downs plays with above-average twitch and foot speed, a combination that allows him to win fairly consistently on slants, whip routes, square-ins and speed outs. Downs also has enough raw speed to threaten as a field-stretcher, both horizontally and vertically. He can run shallow crossing routes to stress defenses with speed-based YAC underneath as well as flash the ability to burn down the middle of the field between the numbers. Moreover, Downs does well to sift through zones and find soft spots in the coverage, making him an easy target.

Downs also has the toughness required of a slot receiver. He isn't scared to catch passes in between defenders and play in traffic. Downs regularly flashes great hand-eye coordination and strong hands over the middle of the field, at least so long as he does not need to get too high in the air to catch the pass. Downs' toughness also extends to his blocking skills. He doesn't always have the strength to stay attached and finish blocks, but he's more than willing to get after it and get in the way.

Downs will find success in the 1-to-10-yard area as a pro with occasional stints as a downfield threat. Though he does not have one overwhelming trait, Downs' route-running savvy, quickness and toughness make him a viable starting slot receiver in the NFL.

GRADE: 7.2 (High-Level Backup or Potential Starter)

OVERALL RANK: 67

POSITION RANK: WR8

PRO COMPARISON: Thinner Jamison Crowder

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen