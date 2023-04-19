Seahawks Have Received 'Periphery' Trade Calls on No. 5 Draft Pick, GM Schneider Says

Michael Hickey

The Seattle Seahawks own two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft (Nos. 5 and 20), but would they consider trading one of those selections?

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said Wednesday that the team has received "periphery" trade calls on the No. 5 pick, according to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

"That stuff really gets pretty intense, I'd say, next Tuesday and Wednesday. Those are really the two days that people kind of set up broad parameters for moving up, moving back at different spots," Schneider said.

"And you have to be really pliable once it starts, because if you move into other spots, or move up, you have to be ready to roll."

Seattle acquired the No. 5 pick from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson deal, and the franchise's intentions for that pick are unclear.

The Seahawks have hosted numerous defensive players leading up to the draft, the most recent being Georgia's Jalen Carter. The team has also expressed interest in some of the top quarterbacks available, including Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson.

While the Seahawks extended the contract of veteran quarterback Geno Smith this offseason, it's no surprise they've expressed interest in potentially drafting a quarterback of the future this spring.

It's unclear what it would take for Seattle to part ways with the fifth overall pick. After all, this is just the second time in the last 27 years that the franchise has a top-five selection, and who knows when an opportunity like this may present itself in the future.

Seattle's decision to keep or trade the No. 5 pick could also come down to which players are available by the time the franchise is on the clock. If the player the team highly coveted isn't available and they feel they could get their second choice later in the draft, then it's possible they could move the pick.

The 2023 draft is slated to kick off with the first round on April 27.