    Rangers Fans Amazed by Igor Shesterkin's Heroics in Game 1 Rout vs. Devils

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 19, 2023

    NEWARK, NJ - APRIL 18: New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) during the National Hockey League game between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils on April 18, 2023 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Initial bragging rights go to the New York Rangers.

    New York defeated the rival New Jersey Devils 5-1 in Tuesday's Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at Prudential Center. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan Lindgren, Filip Chytil and Chris Kreider—who scored twice and became the Rangers' all-time leader in playoff goals—scored, but goaltender Igor Shesterkin stole the show.

    Shesterkin saved every shot he faced except for a late penalty shot from Jack Hughes.

    He also earned plenty of praise on social media:

    Art Stapleton @art_stapleton

    Playoff Igor has arrived in Newark.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    This angle of the Shesterkin pass 😱 <a href="https://t.co/990UIs2E65">pic.twitter.com/990UIs2E65</a>

    Broadway Block @Broadway_Block

    Big save Shesterkin is his name <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a>

    The Garden Faithful @GardenFaithful

    The Rangers' two biggest advantages entering the series were in goal and playoff experience. You're seeing both through two periods. Igor being Igor and Devils have looked nervous/indecisive.

    Phil @Philzfacts

    Igor Shesterkin is simply built for playoff hockey, such a unit.

    Mark Lazerus @MarkLazerus

    Igor Shesterkin is good.

    Sam Nestler @samnestler

    Devils will need more lateral passing to beat Shesterkin. He is locked in. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NJDevils?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NJDevils</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a>

    Ryan Novozinsky @ryannovo62

    Great move from Hughes there, but Igor is just a wall. Wow.<br><br>Still 2-0 Rangers with 7:25 to go in the second.

    Dan Rosen @drosennhl

    Jack Hughes looking back at Igor Shesterkin like, wait, I just did all that and, are you kidding me. <br><br>Great move on Niko Mikkola, but Shesterkin is on his game tonight, as he has been for a long time.<br><br>Still 2-0 Rangers with under 7 minutes left in the second period.

    Mark Lazerus @MarkLazerus

    Jack Hughes turns Niko Mikkola inside out with a beautiful move to the net, but Igor Shesterkin makes the stop. Two of the best in the world doing their thing. Good stuff.

    thomas doherty @tuckahoetommy

    IGOR!!!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/NYRangers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NYRangers</a>

    Vince Z. Mercogliano @vzmercogliano

    Hughes just put a sweet move on Mikkola, then gets stonewalled by Shesterkin.<br><br>Igor looks like he's picking right up where he left off to end the regular season. That was a great chance he stopped from Hughes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a>

    Liberty Blue Pod🎙️ @LibertyBluePod

    Igor Shesterkin take a bow, incredible save

    The Devils won three of the four regular-season meetings between the rivals and had home-ice advantage, so it was only natural to expect them to jump out to a fast start.

    New York had other plans.

    Tarasenko, who the Rangers acquired via trade in February, buried the series' opening goal in the first five minutes before Kreider doubled the lead later in the first period. The visitors also turned away three power plays in that opening frame with the blue liners and Shesterkin standing strong.

    It was more of the same in the second period, as Shesterkin stopped a point-blank opportunity for Hughes after the Devils center used his blistering speed to skate through the defenders.

    The 2021-22 Vezina winner didn't need much goal support, but he got some more when Lindgren pushed the lead to 3-0 shortly after the Rangers had a goal taken off the board upon review because Alexis Lafrenière deflected it in with a high stick.

    The game felt over with Shesterkin in net even when the Devils generated a number of chances in the third period, and Kreider removed any doubt with his second goal of the contest.

    New Jersey will look to turn things around at home in Game 2 on Thursday, but it will need to figure out Shesterkin to have a chance.