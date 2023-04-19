Rangers Fans Amazed by Igor Shesterkin's Heroics in Game 1 Rout vs. Devils

Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Initial bragging rights go to the New York Rangers.

New York defeated the rival New Jersey Devils 5-1 in Tuesday's Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at Prudential Center. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan Lindgren, Filip Chytil and Chris Kreider—who scored twice and became the Rangers' all-time leader in playoff goals—scored, but goaltender Igor Shesterkin stole the show.

Shesterkin saved every shot he faced except for a late penalty shot from Jack Hughes.

He also earned plenty of praise on social media:

The Devils won three of the four regular-season meetings between the rivals and had home-ice advantage, so it was only natural to expect them to jump out to a fast start.

New York had other plans.

Tarasenko, who the Rangers acquired via trade in February, buried the series' opening goal in the first five minutes before Kreider doubled the lead later in the first period. The visitors also turned away three power plays in that opening frame with the blue liners and Shesterkin standing strong.

It was more of the same in the second period, as Shesterkin stopped a point-blank opportunity for Hughes after the Devils center used his blistering speed to skate through the defenders.

The 2021-22 Vezina winner didn't need much goal support, but he got some more when Lindgren pushed the lead to 3-0 shortly after the Rangers had a goal taken off the board upon review because Alexis Lafrenière deflected it in with a high stick.

The game felt over with Shesterkin in net even when the Devils generated a number of chances in the third period, and Kreider removed any doubt with his second goal of the contest.

New Jersey will look to turn things around at home in Game 2 on Thursday, but it will need to figure out Shesterkin to have a chance.