Teams That Shouldn't Pursue RB Help in 2023 NFL Draft, Free Agency or Trades

Teams That Shouldn't Pursue RB Help in 2023 NFL Draft, Free Agency or TradesApril 19, 2023
Running backs might have less value than they used to, but that often results in intriguing markets at the position because very accomplished and/or promising players can almost always be had.
Plus, it's a critical fantasy position that gets a lot of attention regardless of the offensive imbalance that has dominated this NFL era.
The current wave of this offseason is no different when it comes to the running back scene, with established veterans like Ezekiel Elliott and Kareem Hunt still lingering on the free-agent market, standout vets Dalvin Cook and Austin Ekeler potentially or definitely available via trade, and both Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs candidates to be chosen in the first round of next week's draft.
A lot of teams have been connected to some of these backs, often for obvious reasons. But here's why six particular squads that could be perceived to be RB-needy should actually resist investing significantly in that position between now and the start of the 2023 offseason.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Leonard Fournette era is now over for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who—following several key veteran departures after a disappointing season—might essentially be rebuilding (or at least reloading?) in 2023.
Because veteran backs have limited windows and young backs come on so fast, it rarely makes sense for teams operating under those circumstances to spend either real-world or draft capital on the position.
Plus, this is a great chance to see what 2022 third-round pick Rachaad White has in him after the Arizona State product put together 77 scrimmage yards in Tampa's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys last season.
White, who started the last eight games of the year, recorded 771 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in his rookie campaign.
New England Patriots
A similar argument could be made for Tom Brady's other former team, as the New England Patriots hardly look like juggernauts in the AFC and would likely be wasting a year of service with a back brought in now.
The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported earlier this month that the Pats "have quietly shown interest in adding another blue-chip back" in the draft, but that doesn't make much sense to me.
Vet Damien Harris got away from New England in free agency, but let's not forget that 25-year-old Rhamondre Stevenson went over 1,000 rushing yards while snagging 69 passes on 88 targets for 421 yards as a sophomore in 2022.
Overall, with Stevenson on the roster and holes to fill elsewhere if they want to compete in a very tough division, spending on a running back right now is a luxury Bill Belichick and Co. can't afford.
Buffalo Bills
Harris moved on from New England to Buffalo, and the Bills also have good reason to be excited about 2022 second-round selection James Cook after the Georgia product averaged 5.7 yards per attempt on 89 carries for 509 yards as a rookie (and 6.0 YPA in his last seven regular-season games).
That's why it's odd (and maybe a tad lazy) that running back is frequently listed as a primary need for the Bills, likely because Devin Singletary and Zack Moss are no longer on the roster. That tends to ignore what Cook, Harris and Nyheim Hines can do.
The Bills might want to keep adding weapons as they try to load up for a Super Bowl run with finishing touches to the 2023 roster. But they have more of a need for upgrades at linebacker as well as depth at cornerback and wide receiver right now.
When it comes to the offensive backfield, general manager Brandon Beane would be better off hunting in the bargain basement.
Miami Dolphins
Elsewhere in the AFC East, the hope-to-be-contender Miami Dolphins often come up as a team that could use another quality option in the backfield. But that isn't giving enough credit to Mike McDaniel staples Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.
Both are coming off arguably the best year of their careers. The former rushed for a personal-best 891 yards and should have plenty of tread on his tires at 31 because he was often gently used in San Francisco.
The latter, who ran for a career-high 860 yards with the Dolphins and Niners, has a similar story but is three years younger than his fellow former 49er. Neither has carried the ball more than 190 times in a season.
Those two averaged a combined 4.9 yards per carry last season, and both were signed to fresh two-year contracts last month.
Throw in that potential third-stringer Salvon Ahmed also inked a fresh deal this offseason after averaging 5.3 yards per carry in limited action in 2022, and the Dolphins have little reason to further tweak the offensive backfield.
Atlanta Falcons
Sure, the Atlanta Falcons might want to take advantage of the fact the NFC South looks to be completely up for grabs in 2023, especially if they get a boost at quarterback. And sure, it's easy to understand why the team might want to add an accomplished player to a backfield that lacks a prototypical force at that position.
But Atlanta still doesn't look like a legitimate contender after ranking 20th in total DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) at Football Outsiders in 2022. The Falcons have bolstered their defense in particular this offseason, but they still don't look like a real threat to the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers in the NFC.
And what's wrong with veteran Cordarrelle Patterson (4.8 yards per carry last season) and 2022 fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier (over 1,000 yards and 4.9 yards per attempt as a rookie)?
There's a lot to like about that duo and a lot else that requires Atlanta's attention if this team hopes to surprise the football world in 2023. And if they're being realistic and focusing on 2024 in that respect, there's even less reason to worry about the offensive backfield right now.
Chicago Bears
Because veteran David Montgomery is no longer on the Chicago Bears roster, you'll see running backs floated as potential Chicago acquisition candidates this offseason. But again, this team is still rebuilding, so it doesn't make much sense to dive into a veteran back or even spend early draft capital on a potential 2023 rookie standout.
Instead, the Bears should commit to seeing exactly what Khalil Herbert can bring to the table after the 2021 sixth-round selection led all qualified running backs with a ridiculous 5.7 yards per attempt as a sophomore in 2022.
With vet D'Onta Foreman also in the mix after signing a one-year, $2 million deal this offseason, the Bears ought to put running back on the back burner as they round out the roster over the course of this spring and summer.