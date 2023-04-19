Teams That Shouldn't Pursue RB Help in 2023 NFL Draft, Free Agency or Trades

0 of 6

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Running backs might have less value than they used to, but that often results in intriguing markets at the position because very accomplished and/or promising players can almost always be had.

Plus, it's a critical fantasy position that gets a lot of attention regardless of the offensive imbalance that has dominated this NFL era.

The current wave of this offseason is no different when it comes to the running back scene, with established veterans like Ezekiel Elliott and Kareem Hunt still lingering on the free-agent market, standout vets Dalvin Cook and Austin Ekeler potentially or definitely available via trade, and both Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs candidates to be chosen in the first round of next week's draft.

A lot of teams have been connected to some of these backs, often for obvious reasons. But here's why six particular squads that could be perceived to be RB-needy should actually resist investing significantly in that position between now and the start of the 2023 offseason.