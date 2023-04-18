X

    MLB Rumors: Hunter Greene, Reds Agree to 6-Year, $53M Contract Extension

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 18, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - APRIL 17: Hunter Greene #21 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches in the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park on April 17, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    The Cincinnati Reds reportedly have their ace for the foreseeable future.

    According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the National League Central team agreed to a six-year, $53 million contract extension with right-handed pitcher Hunter Greene. The contract, which features a seventh-year option, is the first guaranteed deal on the books for Cincinnati beyond the 2023 campaign.

