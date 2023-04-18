MLB Rumors: Hunter Greene, Reds Agree to 6-Year, $53M Contract Extension

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds reportedly have their ace for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the National League Central team agreed to a six-year, $53 million contract extension with right-handed pitcher Hunter Greene. The contract, which features a seventh-year option, is the first guaranteed deal on the books for Cincinnati beyond the 2023 campaign.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

