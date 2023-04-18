Von Miller Says DeAndre Hopkins Told Him He Wants to Join Bills amid Trade Rumors

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills already have one of the best offenses in the NFL, and DeAndre Hopkins apparently wants to make it better as he is in the center of trade rumors this offseason.

At least that's what pass-rusher Von Miller told reporters the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver said.

"You just never know until you know," Miller said. "Hop said he wanted to be a Buffalo Bill and you never know until you get that DeAndre Hopkins signature on a contract. I'm not sure what the circumstances are or what's going on with that, but I would love to see DeAndre Hopkins be here and I would love to have his skill set on our offense with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox and Gabe Davis.

"How could we lose with those guys?"

It's hard to argue with Miller's assertion.

Hopkins has five Pro Bowl nods, six seasons of more than 1,100 receiving yards and three seasons of double-digit touchdown catches on his resume. He led the NFL with 13 touchdown catches in 2017 and remained effective in just nine games last year with 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

Pairing someone like him with Diggs and those other receivers would give Allen the opportunity to pick apart secondaries that couldn't double-cover everyone.

Hopkins also seemed more than open to joining the Bills or Kansas City Chiefs when he was asked during an appearance on the All Things Covered podcast to use body language and facial expressions to hint at his feelings toward potential trade destinations:

How Buffalo or any interested team would get him remains to be seen.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported earlier this month that belief around the league the Cardinals will eventually cut Hopkins has impacted trade discussions. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Saturday on SportsCenter that Hopkins is "largely expected to be on the move, either via trade or release" even though his contract situation is impacting negotiations.

"Teams I've talked to believe the Cardinals haven't really been willing to pay the salary," he said. "He has $19.5 million on the books. That's a little rich for some of the receiver-needy teams out there"

From Arizona's perspective, the team is in something of a rebuilding mode after hiring a new head coach (Jonathan Gannon) and new general manager (Monti Ossenfort) following a 4-13 season. That quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to miss some of 2023 as he recovers from a torn ACL only makes it less likely that there is a realistic path to the playoffs during the upcoming campaign.

Trading Hopkins could help accelerate that rebuild depending on the return package.

It could also help Buffalo reach a Super Bowl if that is the team that landed him.