NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Hendon Hooker to Visit Giants amid Vikings Mock Draft Buzz

The New York Giants may have gone all-in on Daniel Jones as their franchise quarterback this offseason, but they're still doing homework on signal-callers in the 2023 NFL draft.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the Giants are set to host Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker for a visit Wednesday.

Hooker is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in November and has an uncertain timetable for a return. He's clearly the fifth quarterback in this draft class behind Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis but has been generating buzz in the middle-late first round.

ESPN's latest mock draft from Todd McShay has Hooker going No. 23 overall to the Minnesota Vikings.

