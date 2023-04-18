C.J. Stroud to Texans amid Trade Buzz in Mel Kiper, Todd McShay NFL Mock Draft 2023

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

In a mock draft released Tuesday, ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay projected the Houston Texans will select Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick.

In the mock, McShay and fellow draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. alternated picks, and they made the selections based on a combination of what they think teams will do and should do.

Regarding the Texans' pick, McShay wrote:

"I really wouldn't be surprised if Houston jumps at the chance to draft a dominant defender like Alabama's Will Anderson Jr., but I'm making the pick here, and there's no way I'm passing up one of the top two quarterbacks in the class with that glaring need. Stroud is extremely accurate and would give the Texans' offense a franchise passer to build around."

Despite the Texans' glaring need under center, there has been some buzz about them potentially trading down and accumulating more picks to address the several holes.

Per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, Texans general manager Nick Caserio said Monday that he had received calls about the No. 2 pick and is "open to listening" to offers.

Kiper mocked Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to the Carolina Panthers at No. 1 overall, meaning the Texans would have their pick of the rest of the top signal-callers in that scenario.

Along with Young and Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis are both considered surefire first-round picks at the position, plus Tennessee's Hendon Hooker has entered the first-round conversation recently as well despite suffering a torn ACL in November.

Of the four potential first-round quarterbacks after Young, Stroud undoubtedly had the most accomplished collegiate career.

In his two seasons as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback, Stroud finished fourth and third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

His best statistical season came in 2021 when he completed 71.9 percent of his passes for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and six interceptions. His numbers didn't quite reach that level last season, but they were still strong, as he completed 66.3 percent of his passing attempts for 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns and six picks.

At 6'3" and 214 pounds, Stroud isn't quite as big as Richardson or Levis, but he has a significant advantage over Young in that department and is plenty big enough to be an NFL quarterback.

The Texans have won four or fewer games in each of the past three seasons, and poor quarterback play has been a big reason.

Last season, 2021 third-round pick Davis Mills started 15 games and largely struggled, completing 61.0 percent of his passes for 3,118 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

If the Texans do not select a quarterback early, Mills would compete with veteran journeyman Case Keenum for the starting job next season.

Perhaps the only logical reason that Houston would pass on a quarterback would be the notion that it plans to finish near the bottom of the league again in 2023 and is targeting a signal-caller in the 2024 class.

USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye are two highly touted signal-callers who figure to go early in next year's draft, and they both may ultimately have higher grades than any quarterback in this year's class.

The Texans have plenty of needs on both sides of the ball, and if they aren't sold on Stroud or any of the other quarterbacks, trading down would allow them to load up at other positions and have a better foundation for when they do ultimately select their QB.