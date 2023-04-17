Eagles' Updated Salary Cap After Jalen Hurts' $255M Contract Extension

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Jalen Hurts is a rich man.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the star quarterback reportedly agreed to a five-year, $255 million deal that made him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Before the deal, the Eagles were projected to have about $19.9 million in cap space for the 2023 season.

While it's unclear precisely how Hurts' new deal will impact that figure, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that "Hurts gets a raise in 2023, including a $23.294 million signing bonus, and will make $64 million through the first new year in 2024. The Eagles now have him under contract for the next six years, on a deal that preserves their flexibility to keep the team intact around him."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.