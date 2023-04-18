2023 NFL Draft Late-Round Targets If Teams Miss on Household Names

0 of 8

NFL teams don't always want or get the chance to spend high-end draft assets on premium prospects. Sometimes, they decide to act like the rest of us and go bargain shopping.

The likes of Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. and Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Paris Johnson Jr., Notre Dame's Michael Mayer and Illinois' Devon Witherspoon can land in only one spot each. So the other organizations must look elsewhere.



While those mentioned will be hard to replicate, a few of the other highly regarded prospects may be less so. A franchise doesn't necessarily need to invest highly in someone when others can bring similar skill sets, athletic traits or scheme fits.

As an example, two of this past season's six finalists for the NFL Rookie of the Year award played cornerback. The New York Jets drafted Sauce Gardner with the fourth overall pick. Tariq Woolen didn't hear his named called until 149 selections later. The fifth-rounder wasn't even the first cornerback the Seattle Seahawks drafted that day.

Just because a prospect is considered a top talent doesn't mean a team's search ends once he's off the board. Quality prospects—some of whom ultimately turn out to be better professionals overall—can be found later in the draft.

If an organization does have its eye on a specific prospect and doesn't land him, it always has alternatives.