Every NHL Team's Most Disappointing Player During the 2022-23 Season

Boston Bruins: Taylor Hall

This is really reaching, because how many disappointing players do you actually have when you set an NHL record for wins in a season and only lose 12 games in regulation?

If anything, most players on Boston's roster exceeded expectations.

But if we had to pick one prominent player that maybe didn't meet expectations, you could probably point to Hall who missed 20 games because of injury and had the worst point-per-game average (0.59) of his career.

Even then, it's not really all that bad. He is just maybe one of the few players on the roster that did not actually overachieve this season.

Buffalo Sabres: Peyton Krebs

The Sabres did not make the postseason, extending their playoff drought to a 12th season. However, make no mistake—they are back, and they are ready to contend next season.

Buffalo has one of the most exciting young teams in the league with a dynamic offense that can score with almost anybody.

But Krebs, one of the key players acquired in last year's Jack Eichel trade, didn't perform up to expectations. He managed just nine goals and 26 total points in 74 games and saw a lot of young players on the roster jump over him in terms of production.

There were some expectation that Krebs could flourish this season, but he really did not shine as much as some of the other young players on the roster.

He still very well might in the future, but it did not happen for him this season.

Detroit Red Wings: Filip Zadina

When the Red Wings took Zadina with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 draft, he was supposed to be one of the cornerstone pieces of their upcoming rebuild. He was regarded as one of the best pure goal-scorers in his draft class and had the potential to be a top-line scorer in the NHL.

It has not worked out that way at all.

Through the end of the 2022-23 season, he has scored just 28 total goals in 190 games, including only three goals in 30 games this season.

He is going to be entering his age-24 season next year, which is a point at which you expect players to be entering their peak scoring years in the NHL.

At this point, though, Zadina is more suspect than he is a prospect or an established player. The only thing that might give him another opportunity in Detroit is that he is still signed for another two years at a salary-cap hit of $1.825 million per season.

Florida Panthers: Anton Lundell

Lundell did not have a bad season by any means, but it was a definite step backward from a very promising rookie campaign that made him look like he was destined for stardom.

And he still very well might be.

He is only 21 years old and has proven to be a very good NHL forward, but he did go through a bit of a sophomore slump—at least offensively speaking.

He might fall under more of the "bad luck" category of disappointments, because he scored on just 7.9 percent of his shots this season. That is a notable drop from the 14 percent mark during his rookie season. He still had strong possession numbers and generated more shots on goal per game than he did as a rookie, but the puck simply did not go in the net for him.

Montréal Canadiens: Christian Dvorak

In need of a center after losing Phillip Danault and Jesperi Kotkaniemi following the 2020-21 season, the Canadiens traded a 2022 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick to the Arizona Coyotes for Dvorak.

Over the past two years in Montréal, he simply has not done much to justify that price on a rebuilding team.

Dvorak has scored just 21 goals in 110 games with the Canadiens, including only 10 in 64 games this season. It wouldn't have been an unreasonable ask for the Canadiens to expect 20 goals and 50 points per season from him, but he hasn't even come close to that kind of production—even worse, he took a small step backward this year.

Additionally, he has missed more than 40 games over his first two years in Montréal.

Ottawa Senators: Cam Talbot

There are multiple layers to this disappointment for Ottawa.

The first is that Talbot simply did not play well as the Senators' starting goalie and helped contribute to a seasonlong problem at the position. After having a save percentage of .910 or better in each of the previous three seasons, he failed to crack the .900 mark this season and saw his overall save percentage decline for the third year in a row.

Even worse, the player he was traded for—goalie Filip Gustavsson—played like a No. 1 goalie in Minnesota and had one of the best save percentages in the league at .931. Given that Gustavsson is 11 years younger and already looks like a better player, this was just a brutal miss by the Senators' front office.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Tanner Jeannot

The Lightning stunned the NHL world at the trade deadline when they traded Cal Foote and five—FIVE!—future draft picks to the Nashville Predators for Jeannot.

The issue was not so much the cost.

Foote is an OK prospect, and the draft picks are not likely to amount to much in the future given that only one of them was a first-rounder (in 2025).

The Lightning have had a great deal of success with trades like this in recent years, identifying a mid-20s forward on a cheap deal that is still under team control. Blake Coleman, Barclay Goodrow, Nick Paul and Brandon Hagel were all similar players that required a significant cost in trade assets and ultimately panned out.

Jeannot did not duplicate that. At least not yet. He had just one goal and three assists in his first 20 games after the trade, and he was then injured late in the season.

He is still under team control next season, so you cannot totally discount the idea of a bounce-back year, but in the short-term, his arrival has been a disappointment.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Matt Murray

The Maple Leafs completely overhauled their goalie position this offseason by letting Jack Campbell walk in free agency, signing Ilya Samsonov and trading for Matt Murray.

It was—and still is—the biggest question mark on an otherwise great team that should be able to compete for a championship.

But while Samsonov exceeded expectations, Murray had another tough year. He was limited to just 26 games because of injuries and posted a .903 save percentage.

Murray is still signed for another season, and it is really hard to know what the Maple Leafs should expect from him.

He has two Stanley Cups on his resume from his time in Pittsburgh, but he has not been that goalie for several years.