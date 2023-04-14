NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Raiders Only Interested in C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young at QB

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are only interested in a quarterback in this year's NFL draft if they get a chance to take either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud, per ESPN's Todd McShay on the latest NFL draft SportsCenter Special.

The Raiders currently sit at No. 7 overall in the first round, so trading up to No. 2 with the Houston Texans may have to precede taking either quarterback. McShay spoke about a potential deal there.

"I think it's much more likely if Houston's going to make a deal to move out of 2, it's going to be with Las Vegas," McShay said. "And I'm told that Las Vegas is only interested if the quarterback is named Young or Stroud."

The Raiders signed veteran Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.75 million contract this offseason, although the Silver and Black can get out of that deal after two seasons without amassing any dead cap money, per Over the Cap.

Las Vegas could see an opportunity to select a long-term quarterback of the future after parting ways with Derek Carr after nine seasons.

The vast majority of prognosticators have Young and Stroud going top two in some order. That duo has set themselves apart from the rest of the signal-caller pack, which also includes surefire first-rounders in Anthony Richardson and Will Levis.

The Carolina Panthers have already said that they will be taking a quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the draft. The Texans need a long-term solution at the position as well, but they also have the No. 12 choice in the draft and much room for improvement on a roster that just went 3-13-1.

Hypothetically, the Texans could trade down for more draft capital and perhaps wait on taking a quarterback. If the Raiders are sold on Young or Stroud, then a leap up to No. 2 seems plausible.

McShay also noted that the Texans are unlikely to trade down with AFC South rivals in the Indianapolis Colts (at No. 4) or the Tennessee Titans (at No. 11).

Ultimately, a Houston-Las Vegas move makes sense on paper, although there are plenty of ways the top 10 of the draft can shake out, especially with four clear first-round quarterbacks available this year.

The NFL draft will begin on Thursday, April 27 from Kansas City.