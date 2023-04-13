Report: Colts Have Will Levis over Anthony Richardson; Won't Trade Up to Draft a QB

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It wouldn't be a surprise to see an early run on quarterbacks in the NFL draft with the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans in need of the position with the first two picks and the Arizona Cardinals' No. 3 pick the subject of trade rumors, but the Indianapolis Colts reportedly don't plan on moving up from their No. 4 slot.

"There's belief Bryce Young (Alabama) and C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) will be off the board by pick No. 4, but there's also considerable chatter Indy will not trade up to secure a passer, even just one spot," ESPN's Matt Miller reported.

That could mean landing either Kentucky's Will Levis or Florida's Anthony Richardson, and Miller reported the AFC South team has the former ahead of the latter on its board because it sees him as more ready to step into a starting lineup in the immediate future.

Both come with question marks, although Richardson's athleticism and ability to run may be seen by others as a separating factor.

Yet a Colts team that needs a franchise quarterback after temporary stopgaps in Matt Ryan, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Jacoby Brissett is apparently operating with more urgency when it comes to finding a quick starter.

Just not enough urgency to trade up for one.