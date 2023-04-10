X

    NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: 'At Least' 6 Teams Linked to Trade for Cardinals' No. 3 Pick

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 10, 2023

    ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: A cardinals football helmet on the field before the Week 17 Sunday afternoon NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on January 1, 2023 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    A number of teams are reportedly eyeing the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which belongs to the Arizona Cardinals.

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "at least six teams have inquired" about it. Arizona is "mulling whether to move [the] pick or make it" with so much interest and the possibility of a bidding war looming.

