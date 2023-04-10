NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: 'At Least' 6 Teams Linked to Trade for Cardinals' No. 3 Pick

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A number of teams are reportedly eyeing the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which belongs to the Arizona Cardinals.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "at least six teams have inquired" about it. Arizona is "mulling whether to move [the] pick or make it" with so much interest and the possibility of a bidding war looming.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.