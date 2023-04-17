Ranking Every MLB Player Making Over $25M in 2023

0 of 10

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

A $25 million salary used to be reserved for only the super-est of superstars in Major League Baseball, but not anymore. Whereas only three players made that much just 10 years ago, now there are 10 times that many in 2023.

Why bring it up? Oh, for no other reason than it's a good excuse to rank all 30 of these players.

Because this is all about the money these 30 players are making this year, it seemed sensible to consider only what they're capable of in the here and now. Track records are all well and good, but they're only so relevant in conjunction with injuries and performance declines that have ramifications for the 2023 season.

Otherwise, the defining question we asked was this: Which player is most worth the money he's making this year?

Now that everyone knows the deal, let's count 'em down three at a time.