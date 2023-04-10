Everything to Know on NHL Playoff 2023 Races, Tiebreakers, Best Matchups, More

1 of 3

Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

How the Eastern Conference Playoff Picture Looks Right Now

Atlantic 1 (No. 1 seed): Boston Bruins vs. Wild Card 2: New York Islanders

Atlantic 2: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Atlantic 3: Tampa Bay Lightning

Metropolitan 1: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Wild Card 1: Florida Panthers

Metropolitan 2: New Jersey Devils vs. Metropolitan 3: New York Rangers

What Is Still Up for Grabs

The Metropolitan Division: Carolina Hurricanes lead New Jersey Devils by one point.

The Carolina Hurricanes have hit a slump at the wrong time of year, and it has put their hold on the Metropolitan Division in jeopardy. The Devils enter the week just a single point back of the Hurricanes, while Carolina continues to struggle in the absence of both Max Pacioretty and Andrei Svechnikov. The good news for Carolina is that two of its final three games are against Ottawa and Detroit, two teams outside of the playoff picture.

The New York Rangers are also still lurking, trailing the Hurricanes by three points and the Devils by two points. Any of those three teams could end up taking the top spot in the Metropolitan Division and draw the first wild-card team in the first round, while the other two would meet in the No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup in the Metropolitan Division bracket.

The Two Wild-Card Spots: The New York Islanders and Florida Panthers have a one-point lead over Pittsburgh.

It is basically a three-team race for the two wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference at this point, with the Florida Panthers, New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins all separated by just a single point in the standings.

The Panthers and Islanders both control their own playoff fortune and can clinch playoff spots by simply avoiding one regulation loss (or two overtime losses). A 2-0 or 1-0-1 record for either will put them in the playoffs.

The Penguins need to win their remaining two games and hope that one of New York or Florida loses one game in regulation (or loses two games in overtime). Their playoff streak of 16 consecutive seasons is on the line.

Buffalo is still mathematically alive in the race, but the Sabres would not only need to win out in their remaining four games, they would also need two of New York, Florida or Pittsburgh to finish with fewer than 93 points.

Tiebreaker Scenarios

The top tiebreaker in the NHL is regulation wins, and that is bad news for both Pittsburgh and Buffalo in the wild-card race. There is no way either of them can win the tiebreaker over New York or Florida based on the number of games remaining.

As of Monday, the Devils would own the tiebreaker in the Metropolitan Division, owning one more regulation win than both the Hurricanes and Rangers.

Matchup Wish List

1. New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils. This has looked like the likely No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup in the Metropolitan Division for most of the season, and it would be a whale of a series between two fierce rivals. Aside from the rivalry aspect, it would also be incredible hockey between two of the best, most talented teams in the league. The Devils' speed might cause some problems for the Rangers, but the Rangers would unquestionably have the best goalie (Igor Shesterkin) in the matchup.

2. New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders. A lot would have to happen to get this matchup, but it would be worth it. The Rangers need to win out their remaining two games, while the Devils and Hurricanes would both need to lose all of their remaining games in regulation, while the Islanders would need to secure the top wild-card spot. It is a long shot. But it is still potentially on the table. The rivalry factor would be even more intense than Rangers vs. Devils, but the hockey probably wouldn't be as good. It would, however, be an elite goaltending matchup between Shesterkin and the Islanders' Ilya Sorokin.

3. Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers. This would be a potential matchup between the past two Presidents' Trophy winners and be a clashing contrast of styles. The Bruins are the best defensive team in the league with two starting-caliber goalies. The Panthers can not defend at all and have zero good goalies, but they have one of the top offenses in the league. It would also pit two of the biggest pests in the league (Brad Marchand and Matthew Tkachuk) against one another. Chaos would rule the day.

4. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning. This is cheating to include this because it is the one matchup that is already locked in place, so we know it is going to happen. It is a rematch of last year's first round and will feature a ton of superstar talent on both sides of the ice and storylines galore. The Lightning continue their quest for a fourth straight Stanley Cup Final appearance. The Maple Leafs look to avoid an unprecedented seventh consecutive first-round exit. The drama will be high.