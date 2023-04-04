MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 2023 Opening Weekend

0 of 10

Trigger warning: This article contains massive overreactions to the opening weekend of the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

This is now my 12th year authoring our weekly MLB power rankings here at Bleacher Report, and it's always a struggle deciding how to handle the first update of the season following the opening weekend of games.

I've tried a variety of different approaches over the years, from leaning heavily on preseason expectations to limiting how far teams can rise or fall to a certain number of spots, but I think the best way to handle things is to simply wash the slate clean and rank teams based solely on what they have done on the field to begin the year.

These rankings are updated on a weekly basis, so why not reward a team that got off to a better-than-expected start while also dropping a likely contender that stumbled out of the gates? We're not ranking teams on potential; we're ranking them on production.

After a few weeks, the line between contenders and non-contenders will start to take shape, but for now just sit back and enjoy the chaos!

Note: All statistics and analysis in this article reflect MLB action through Sunday's games. Records have been updated to include Monday's results.