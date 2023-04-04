Ranking the 5 Most Likely NFL Players to Be Traded During 2023 Draft

1 of 5

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are coming off a disappointing campaign, one in which their offense looked abysmal despite the high-profile acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson.

While the team won't be able to rid itself of Wilson for a while, it can make other moves to shuffle the deck before the 2023 campaign kicks off.

The wide receiver room is a decent bet for a shake-up during the draft. The team has several intriguing young players at this position but could move one in exchange for assets new head coach Sean Payton can use to put his stamp on the roster.

Jerry Jeudy may net Denver the strongest returns after his impressive showing down the stretch last year. Although he started his career mainly playing the slot, the 23-year-old finally flourished after being moved to the outside. He finished 2022 with 67 receptions for 972 yards and six scores—all career-high marks.

Despite the breakout performance, Jeudy is relatively expendable because of the presence of Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. With more pressing needs at other positions, Denver could capitalize on Jeudy's rising value by dealing him for several draft picks.

According to Sportsnaut's Benjamin Allbright, multiple sources believed that a second- and fourth-round selection would have been enough to pry Jeudy away at the trade deadline in November.

Given that some of his best games came after the deadline, including a three-touchdown outing in Week 14 and a 154-yard performance in the season finale, the Broncos may be able to slightly up their asking price for 2020's No. 15 overall pick.

While Denver doesn't need to move Jeudy this offseason, it would be surprising if the team doesn't sign off on a deal if another club offers it a package headlined by a late-first or high-second round pick.