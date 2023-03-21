Angels' Mike Trout Plans to Play for Team USA in 2026 World Baseball Classic

Mary DeCicco/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Mike Trout is enjoying his time at the World Baseball Classic as a member of Team USA. So much so, in fact, that he's already committed to the next tournament in 2026.

"I already told them I am doing the next one. I am already in," he said on the FS1 broadcast Tuesday. "If I'm DHing, playing left field, whatever they want, I'm in, I'm in. And I think that's coming from all the guys. Talking to them, just how proud we are wearing that across our chest, and just coming out here in the ninth inning and hearing the 'USA' chants, it's special, man."

