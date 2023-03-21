X

    Angels' Mike Trout Plans to Play for Team USA in 2026 World Baseball Classic

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 21, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - MARCH 19: Mike Trout #27 of Team USA stands on the field during the national anthem prior to the 2023 World Baseball Classic Semifinal game between Team Cuba and Team USA at loanDepot Park on Sunday, March 19, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Mary DeCicco/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    Mike Trout is enjoying his time at the World Baseball Classic as a member of Team USA. So much so, in fact, that he's already committed to the next tournament in 2026.

    "I already told them I am doing the next one. I am already in," he said on the FS1 broadcast Tuesday. "If I'm DHing, playing left field, whatever they want, I'm in, I'm in. And I think that's coming from all the guys. Talking to them, just how proud we are wearing that across our chest, and just coming out here in the ninth inning and hearing the 'USA' chants, it's special, man."

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    "I already told them I am doing the next one. I am already in... Whatever they want, I'm in."<a href="https://twitter.com/MikeTrout?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikeTrout</a> verbally commits to playing in the 2026 WBC 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/jOVbGMlz46">pic.twitter.com/jOVbGMlz46</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

