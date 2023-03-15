DeAndre Hopkins Trade Rumors: Cowboys Haven't Approached Cardinals About Deal for WR

Steve Nurenberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It does not appear that DeAndre Hopkins is going to be joining the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.

Despite some rumblings that the Cowboys might consider pulling the trigger on a trade for the star wideout, Jane Slater of NFL Network reported on both Tuesday and Wednesday that no such deal was in the works:

Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs banging the drum for the team to land Hopkins might have been one source of the buzz:

Adding the 30-year-old Hopkins would make sense for the Cowboys, at least in terms of filling a need.

While CeeDee Lamb continues to develop as one of the best young wideouts in football, catching 107 passes for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns, it was tight end Dalton Schultz (57 catches for 577 yards and five touchdowns) who finished second in every receiving category last season.

In other words, the Cowboys have a need for another dynamic wide receiver out wide. It's possible that Michael Gallup could have a bounce-back season after struggling in 2022 following his recovery from an ACL tear, but Hopkins would be a huge upgrade.

The veteran wideout played in only nine games last season and still put up 64 catches for 717 yards and three scores. In his career he's compiled four seasons with 100 or more receptions, six seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards and three campaigns with double-digit touchdowns.

He's a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time first-team All-Pro selection, and his addition would make Dallas fans forget about the team's somewhat surprising decision to trade Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns before last season.

Giving Dak Prescott as many weapons as possible makes sense, though there are other options in free agency if the team chooses to go that route. For now, trading for Hopkins seems unlikely, though his addition would make the Cowboys offense one of the scariest in the NFL.