    Giants Rumors: Saquon Barkley to Get Franchise Tag If Daniel Jones Signs New Contract

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 2, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) and New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants on January 21, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The New York Giants declined Daniel Jones' fifth-year option for the 2023 season a year ago, but the sides are reportedly working toward a new deal this offseason, and that could have major implications for running back Saquon Barkley.

    "If they get a deal done, Barkley will get [franchise] tagged," the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    From NFL Now: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> and Daniel Jones' new agents are hard at work focusing on a new deal, and there appears to be a glimmer of hope. <a href="https://t.co/V6bfsxDmpk">pic.twitter.com/V6bfsxDmpk</a>

