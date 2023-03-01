Bobby Wagner Rumors: Seahawks 'Keenly Interested' in Reunion After Rams Release

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Maybe you can go home after all.

Gregg Bell of the News Tribune reported Tuesday that "multiple league sources" say the Seattle Seahawks are "keenly interested" in re-signing linebacker Bobby Wagner after Seattle released him last offseason and he signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

