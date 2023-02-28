Mel Kiper Jr. 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Bryce Young, Stroud, Levis Targeted in Trades

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has released his latest mock draft, which features three teams trading up to select quarterbacks in the top five.

Kiper thinks the Houston Texans will move up one spot in a trade with the Chicago Bears to select Bryce Young No. 1 overall. The Bears will make a second deal to move down two spots, allowing the Indianapolis Colts to draft C.J. Stroud at No. 2.

Kiper's final trade in the top 10 has the Carolina Panthers jumping up four spots in a deal with the Seattle Seahawks and taking Will Levis with the No. 5 pick. ESPN's draft guru also has the Seahawks using the ninth pick acquired in the swap with Carolina to take Anthony Richardson.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that "multiple teams" have approached the Bears about trading the top pick in this year's draft and they are "leaning toward" dealing it.

Justin Fields made huge strides for the Bears during the 2022 season without much help around him. Trading the pick would allow the team to accrue more players to start maximizing Fields' potential as a passer after he ran for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games.

The Texans would have had the No. 1 pick if they didn't beat the Colts in Week 18. They are still in prime position to get a quarterback if they stay in their current spot, but the top pick allows them to control the draft.

Kiper noted Young "doesn't have many flaws" on the field with "outstanding pocket presence" and "amazing" processing skills. There will be a lot of attention on the 2021 Heisman winner this week when he measures in at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Young is the only one among the top four quarterback prospects who is not expected to throw in Indianapolis.

Colts owner Jim Irsay has been very open about wanting to bring in a young quarterback. He specifically cited Young as an appealing option during new head coach Shane Steichen's introductory press conference

"The Alabama guy doesn't look bad, I'll tell ya," Irsay told reporters on Feb. 14.

The Colts end up with Stroud in this scenario presented by Kiper. He wrote the Ohio State quarterback has underrated arm strength and accuracy, and "his touch to all levels of the field is the best in this class."

The Panthers are a wild card in the quarterback market this offseason. New head coach Frank Reich was fired by the Colts last season after going through a revolving door of quarterbacks over the past three years.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Carolina is among the teams Derek Carr is expected to meet with this week. NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal called the Panthers a "sleeper" team for Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson if either becomes available via trade.

Kiper noted we will know what the Panthers' plan at quarterback is going to be once free agency begins March 15. If they sign or trade for a player, it will almost certainly take them out of the discussion for a signal-caller early in the draft.

About the Kentucky quarterback, Kiper wrote: "Levis isn't loved by every NFL scout, but his potential is really high. He has a cannon for an arm, even if he can be a little sloppy with the ball at times. He played in a pro-style offense for the Wildcats and didn't have much elite talent around him, especially along the offensive line."

In this mock draft, Kiper projects the Seahawks to use the franchise tag on Geno Smith for next season to let Richardson develop for one year before taking over as the starter in 2024.

If nothing else, all of the movement at the top of Kiper's mock suggests the possibility for a lot of trades to happen between now and the start of the 2023 draft on April 27.