Blackhawks' Patrick Kane to Sit Out vs. Sharks amid Rangers Trade Rumors

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane will not play in his team's road game against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday evening.

TSN's Pierre LeBrun provided remarks from Kane's agent, Pat Brisson, alongside further context.

Kane holds a no-movement clause, but there's momentum toward him being dealt to the New York Rangers, as ESPN's Emily Kaplan noted:

TSN's Darren Dreger added that it's believed Kane has returned home and left the team.

The NHL trade deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

The 34-year-old Kane is a three-time Stanley Cup winner and four-time All-Star who has played his entire 16-year career with Chicago. He has 16 goals and 29 assists for 45 points this season. For his career, Kane has posted 446 goals and 779 assists for 1,225 points.

Chicago is playing out the string of a lost season at 20-32-5, and Kane is an impending free agent. He'll forever be a franchise legend but is best suited competing for a contender at this stage while Chicago gets assets in return for a rebuild.

The Rangers, who sit third in the Metropolitan Division with 75 points, have already been active before the deadline by adding Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues and Tyler Motte from the Ottawa Senators. They're clearly shooting for a deep playoff run but have struggled of late with three straight losses entering Saturday's road game against the Washington Capitals.

New York could certainly use more scoring depth and help, and adding Kane would be a major win for a team looking to turn things around before the playoffs.