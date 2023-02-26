Identifying Every NFL Team's Dream Draft Target in 2023

Identifying Every NFL Team's Dream Draft Target in 2023February 26, 2023
During these few months leading up to the 2023 NFL draft, both analysts and fans alike will uncover their favorite prospects.
Maybe it's a quarterback who could reshape a franchise. Perhaps it's a playmaking wide receiver, an immediate-impact defensive back or a lineman who bolsters the blocking unit or pass rush. No matter the reason, we'll start picturing that prospect on a certain NFL team.
In most cases, the reality is the connection likely will not happen. But that doesn't stop us from dreaming, either.
The selections are based on a combination of player projections and a team's current list of draft picks. While some prospects are used multiple times, duplicates are avoided as much as possible.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills: O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida
After selecting UF corner Kaiir Elam in the 2022 draft, Buffalo might be looking to Gainesville again. O'Cyrus Torrence fills a major need on the interior of the Bills offensive line. The former Louisiana blocker transferred to Florida and earned first-team All-SEC recognition.
Miami Dolphins: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
What happens in free agency will be a defining storyline for the Dolphins, who are currently slated to return zero of their contributing running backs. Miami may re-sign Raheem Mostert or Jeff Wilson Jr., but the Fins could also embrace an overhaul and feature a rookie. Jahmyr Gibbs is good value at No. 51 overall and brings a versatile skill set, considering he topped 100 receptions in college.
New England Patriots: Jordan Addison, WR, USC
Officially, a few receivers are under contract for 2023. But it wouldn't be a surprise if the Patriots cut DeVante Parker and/or Kendrick Bourne. Jakobi Meyers may have priced himself out of New England, and Nelson Agholor likely won't be re-upped. As the Pats are looking at a glaring hole alongside Tyquan Thornton, Jordan Addison is a possible Day 1 starter.
New York Jets: Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern
There's no question New York needs to upgrade the offensive line. But will the Jets re-sign center Connor McGovern? Where will Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker play, if healthy? Peter Skoronski started at left tackle in college but has the ability to slide inside. His flexibility would be a welcomed addition to a group that endured many injuries in 2022.
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
Although the Ravens' coverage unit improved in the back half of 2022, it could be entering an offseason of transition. Marcus Peters is a free agent, and Kyle Fuller might not be a priority as he recovers from a torn left ACL. Targeting a rookie, such as Cam Smith, would give Baltimore a cost-effective addition at a premier position.
Cincinnati Bengals: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
Knowing the depth of the position, tight end might not be the Bengals' earliest preference. That instead might be any spot in the secondary—especially if safety Jessie Bates III leaves in free agency—or the offensive line. But if Hayden Hurst doesn't stay in Cincinnati, Dalton Kincaid is an appealing backup plan. He's a reliable pass-catcher built to thrive in short and intermediate areas.
Cleveland Browns: Calijah Kancey, DL, Pitt
If the Browns don't upgrade at defensive tackle this offseason, the Dawg Pound may revolt. Cleveland must surround Myles Garrett with more effective talent. Calijah Kancey has game-wrecking potential in the middle. Although he'll be labeled "undersized" at 6'0" and 280 pounds or so, Kancey amassed 27.5 tackles for loss with 14.5 sacks over the last two seasons.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
The franchise's new mission is to build around—and protect—quarterback Kenny Pickett. If the Steelers have a chance to select any of Skoronski, Paris Johnson Jr. or Broderick Jones, they should be sprinting to the podium. Jones is a powerful blocker who can develop into a cornerstone for Pittsburgh's offensive line.
AFC South
Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Ultimately, the selection here is your top-rated quarterback. For me, that's Bryce Young. Houston needs a long-term answer at the position, and the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is a possible superstar. As a bonus, Houston would reunite Young with former teammate John Metchie III.
Indianapolis Colts: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Speaking of QB-needy teams, the Colts are probably ready to give up on quick-fix hopes with veteran additions. It's time to draft and develop a young signal-caller, and Indianapolis should not be afraid to make a bold trade to land Young. Of course, the ideal situation for the Colts would be Young falls to No. 4 anyway.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
Jacksonville, meanwhile, has its franchise QB in Trevor Lawrence. Now, the Jaguars should be maximizing their potential with him on the most cost-effective contract he'll ever sign. Given the Jags' returning personnel, adding a blazing deep threat like Jalin Hyatt is an exciting thought. He ripped off a nation-leading 11 catches of 40-plus yards last season.
Tennessee Titans: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
After the unsurprising release of stalwart Taylor Lewan, the Titans need to address left tackle. Paris Johnson Jr., the son of a former NFL draft pick, twice earned All-Big Ten recognition with Ohio State. Tennessee could immediately slot in Johnson as the blindside protector.
AFC West
Denver Broncos: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge, Kansas State
Will he still be available in the third round? For the Broncos—who aren't on the clock until No. 67 overall—that's the biggest question for, like, every notable prospect. Denver has to bolster its edge-rushing depth following the midseason trade of Bradley Chubb. Felix Anudike-Uzomah collected 25.5 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks in the last two years.
Kansas City Chiefs: Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
If the Chiefs bring back JuJu Smith-Schuster, their potential need at receiver lessens. Both the offensive and defensive lines should be addressed, too. But we're dreaming, right? Kayshon Boutte dealt with injuries at LSU but showed a sky-high ceiling with a 300-yard performance as a freshman and a scorching start to the 2021 campaign.
Las Vegas Raiders: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Under the belief that Young is the position's top prospect, the Raiders will obviously want QB2. My personal opinion lands on C.J. Stroud, although the lack of consensus might even benefit Las Vegas. If the Colts, for example, take a swing on Florida's Anthony Richardson or Kentucky's Will Levis, Stroud could fall into the Raiders' lap as the seventh pick.
Los Angeles Chargers: Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
The middle of the Los Angeles defense needs a jolt, considering the group ranked last in rushing yards allowed per carry last season. Bryan Bresee had injury concerns in college, so his upside feels untapped. The highest-rated player of the 2020 recruiting cycle by 247Sports may be an absolute steal if he's an option for the Chargers at No. 21.
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
The lack of a legitimate No. 2 wideout hurt the Cowboys in the postseason. As enticing as a cornerback or offensive lineman might be, Dallas could not pass up an opportunity to snag Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Though a hamstring injury sidelined him last season, JSN racked up 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021.
New York Giants: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
Sticking at receiver, the Giants desperately need a star target on the outside. They navigated the 2022 season with a couple of breakout backups but cannot rely on Isaiah Hodgins and Richie James to carry the pass-catching corps again. Quentin Johnston averaged a remarkable 19.0 yards per reception on 115 career catches at TCU.
Philadelphia Eagles: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
Philadelphia has a slew of free agents and presumably will need to retool the secondary. The son of a Steelers icon, Joey Porter Jr. could wind up on the other side of Pennsylvania as a lockdown corner. He secured second-team AP All-America honors in his final season at Penn State.
Washington Commanders: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Under the rationale of Porter and Oregon's Christian Gonzalez—more on him shortly—being unavailable, the Commanders can pivot to Devon Witherspoon. He's hardly a consolation prize. The first-team AP All-America choice surrendered 22 catches for 206 yards and zero touchdowns with 14 total pass defenses on 63 targets last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
NFC North
Chicago Bears: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
If the Bears address their interior need in free agency, Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. is the proper name. For now, though, Chicago coach Matt Eberflus has an opportunity to draft the "engine" of his defense with Jalen Carter. He tallied a combined 15.5 tackles for loss while helping Georgia win back-to-back national championships.
Detroit Lions: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
The basic takeaway is similar to the QB discussion: Whichever corner you feel is the best prospect, pencil in his name here. Christian Gonzalez offers an appealing blend of stature (6'2") with scheme versatility and a clear willingness to tackle. He produced two 50-tackle years the past two seasons and snatched four interceptions in 2022.
Green Bay Packers: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
No matter if Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love captains the offense in 2023, the Packers need a playmaker at tight end. Marcedes Lewis may retire (or follow Rodgers), Robert Tonyan is a free agent and Josiah Deguara hasn't developed as hoped. Michael Mayer, on the other hand, is a polished prospect who recorded 67-plus catches for 800-plus yards in each of his last two seasons at Notre Dame.
Minnesota Vikings: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Given that Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans are the lone corners under contract in 2023, Minnesota needs impact depth. The perception is Cam Smith, Kelee Ringo and Emmanuel Forbes will be among the best prospects available in the Vikings' range at No. 23. Ringo is unrefined but showcases elite speed in a 6'2" frame, which may be an ideal match for Brian Flores' aggressive defense.
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons: Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
Sit back and watch an edge-rusher fall, Atlanta. While the rest of the league talks about Anderson, Carter and quarterbacks, the Falcons are positioned nicely to snag a disruptive player—which they certainly need. Only the Bears (20) had fewer sacks than Atlanta (21) last season. Myles Murphy notched 36.5 tackles for loss with 17.5 sacks in three seasons at Clemson.
Carolina Panthers: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Similar to the Colts—coincidentally, the former team of new Carolina coach Frank Reich—the Panthers have a QB conundrum with a not-so-ideal drafting spot. The bright side is they own a trio of top-63 picks, so there's some flexibility for trades. Carolina should seriously consider moving up for Stroud instead of taking an enormous risk in Richardson or Levis, two unproven passers with plus mobility.
New Orleans Saints: B.J. Ojulari, Edge, LSU
While the interior of the defensive line is a key area to address, the Saints have to create more pressure. B.J. Ojulari registered 16 sacks over three seasons with LSU. He'd provide an explosive element that New Orleans' pass rush has largely lacked opposite Cam Jordan, especially if Marcus Davenport isn't re-signed.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
Whether they should draft a running back is a fair question. I would immediately argue Bijan Robinson is a luxury pick for a franchise that has a messy cap situation and a roster in flux as the post-Tom Brady era begins. Nevertheless, the versatile Texas standout is a dream fit because of his stellar elusiveness—a huge asset for the league's worst rush offense in 2022—and pass-catching versatility.
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama
In all likelihood, the Cardinals will exit the opening round with an elite defensive prospect. Anderson and Carter are both ideal matches for Arizona, which has to replace J.J. Watt's 12.5 sacks. Even as keeping Zach Allen should be a top priority, the Cardinals could add Anderson—who totaled 34.5 sacks at Alabama—to headline a new-look defense under incoming coach Jonathan Gannon.
Los Angeles Rams: Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame
Leonard Floyd posted a team-best nine sacks in 2022, but Los Angeles sorely lacked edge-rushing depth. Isaiah Foskey would immediately upgrade the position. In both of the last two seasons, he recorded 11 sacks. Because he's not viewed as a top prospect, though, Foskey has a legitimate chance to drop to the Rams at 36th overall.
San Francisco 49ers: Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
Another late-selecting team, San Francisco shipped its first- and second-round picks in previous trades and, barring a deal to move up, won't be choosing until No. 99. At that point, the Niners can afford to take a home run swing. Darius Rush is a late-rising prospect who is 6'1" with fantastic speed and impressed at the Senior Bowl.
Seattle Seahawks: Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama
Wait a second, just hear me out. What if Chicago picks Carter, Houston takes Young, the Cardinals trade back with a QB-needy franchise that selects Stroud and the Colts land on Levis or Richardson? That's an unlikely outcome, sure, but it's certainly not a far-fetched scenario. Seattle would be thrilled to liven its pass-rushing group with Anderson.