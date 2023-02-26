Identifying Every NFL Team's Dream Draft Target in 2023

0 of 8

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

During these few months leading up to the 2023 NFL draft, both analysts and fans alike will uncover their favorite prospects.

Maybe it's a quarterback who could reshape a franchise. Perhaps it's a playmaking wide receiver, an immediate-impact defensive back or a lineman who bolsters the blocking unit or pass rush. No matter the reason, we'll start picturing that prospect on a certain NFL team.

In most cases, the reality is the connection likely will not happen. But that doesn't stop us from dreaming, either.

The selections are based on a combination of player projections and a team's current list of draft picks. While some prospects are used multiple times, duplicates are avoided as much as possible.