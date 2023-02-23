Max Duggan Says He Plays Like Jalen Hurts Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Former TCU quarterback and 2023 NFL draft prospect Max Duggan went on the Rich Eisen Show to discuss his professional preparations and aspirations.

In the midst of that talk, Eisen asked Duggan who he models his game after (5:56 mark), and the ex-Horned Frog issued this response:

"A guy that I've watched a lot even lately was Joe Burrow, what he does with his movement and efficient movements and how he is in the pocket," Duggan said.

"I don't know if I'd say I play like him, probably someone I kind of play like would probably be like Jalen Hurts, kind of that tough-minded leader, can make the throws any time. Can lead a group of men, fought through adversity, things of that sort."

The 6'2", 201-pound Duggan enjoyed a breakout season during his final year at TCU, leading the Horned Frogs to their first-ever national championship game appearance.

The Heisman Trophy finalist completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 32 touchdowns (eight interceptions) and 3,698 yards (8.8 yards per attempt). He also rushed for 423 yards and nine more scores.

Duggan had a pair of 100-yard rushing games this year against Oklahoma (5/116/2) and Kansas State (15/110/1).

Draft analysts don't appear high on Duggan right now. The latest NFL Mock Draft Database consensus big board ranks him No. 228 overall and ninth among signal-callers in this year's draft.

But Duggan showed a penchant to prove doubters wrong last year after TCU had a mediocre 2021 campaign and could very well do the same again.