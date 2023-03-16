Darius Slayton, Giants Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $12M Contract in NFL Free Agency

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wide receiver Darius Slayton will reportedly remain with the New York Giants.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Slayton and the Giants agreed to terms on a two-year, $12 million deal that has a max value of $16.5 million.

The 26-year-old spent his first four NFL seasons with the Giants after being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. He was consistent though unspectacular with them, topping 700 yards in three of those years.

Slayton recorded 46 receptions for 724 yards and two touchdowns in 2022, leading the team in receiving for the third time. His solid production was a bit of a surprise seeing as he came into the season on the outside looking in on the depth chart.

The Auburn product told WFAN in December:

"I think it just shows I love ball. I feel like a lot of people probably that might've been in my predicament might've gotten down or stopped maybe giving effort or not trying to get themselves out of that predicament. But I truly love playing football. So, even though I was inactive in Week 1, I didn't want that to be my predicament. But as long as I got my health and I can play ball and I can go out there and practice, I believe in myself. And I believe in my ability."

Slayton's return means he can build more continuity with quarterback Daniel Jones, who agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract with the team this offseason.

New York also bolstered the aerial attack by trading for tight end Darren Waller and bringing in wide receiver Parris Campbell, per the Score's Jordan Schultz.

Slayton's return will give that group a veteran presence who is accustomed to catching passes from Jones. If everything clicks, the Giants could play their way into the postseason for a second straight year.