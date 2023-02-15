Jalen Ramsey's Top Potential Landing Spots If Rams Cut Star CB in Offseason

Jalen Ramsey's Top Potential Landing Spots If Rams Cut Star CB in OffseasonFebruary 15, 2023
Well, the 2023 NFL offseason is technically just a few days old, but the rumor mill is already loaded with speculation as free-agency and draft talk picks up.
One interesting item worth special consideration came this week from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who suggested that the cap-strapped Los Angeles Rams could decide to move on from Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Still just 28 and coming off a second consecutive complete season with four interceptions and a sub-85 opposing passer rating, Ramsey would likely be extremely expensive on the open market.
With that in mind, here's a look at several teams that—based on their financial situations, their level of contention and their current defensive outlooks—would make the most sense as landing spots for the three-time first-team All-Pro.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are moving on from from veteran quarterback Derek Carr, but that doesn't mean they're committing to a rebuild. This was a playoff team a year ago, and there are some strong pieces in place with a nucleus highlighted by Davante Adams, Kolton Miller, Darren Waller and Maxx Crosby.
Las Vegas is also projected by Spotrac to possess more salary-cap space than anybody else in the AFC, and a pass defense that ranked 31st in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) at Football Outsiders would likely love to upgrade over impending free-agent corner Rock Ya-Sin anyway.
It might depend on what the Raiders do at quarterback now, but at this stage, Ramsey makes a lot of sense as a potential addition this offseason.
Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions were a top-10 DVOA team in 2022, but their defense was still a problem. Cornerback is of particular concern, as 2020 No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah has yet to truly deliver and now Mike Hughes is hitting free agency.
The good news is the Lions have a lot of ammunition. Spotrac estimates they have the 10th-best cap situation in the league and they're also loaded with draft capital because they possess the first-round pick that used to belong to Ramsey's current team.
On that note, this could also be appealing to both sides because the Rams originally acquired Ramsey when current Lions general manager Brad Holmes was a key figure in the Rams front office.
Seattle Seahawks
Like the Lions, the Seattle Seahawks are a top-10 team in terms of DVOA but with a below-average defense. They also clearly lack a standout No. 1 cornerback, even after fifth-round pick Tariq Woolen flashed as a rookie.
Oh, and like the Lions, they have considerable draft capital (two top-20 selections), which creates flexibility, and they're projected by Spotrac to enter the offseason with more than $30 million in salary-cap space.
They do have to concern themselves first and foremost with quarterback Geno Smith's future, but you can't rule out a run at a defensive game-changer like Ramsey in an effort to get over the top.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are obviously a perennial contender at this point, but they're arguably missing a piece to take that next step and capture their first-ever Vince Lombardi Trophy. It's possible that a defense that wasn't a top-10 unit in DVOA in 2022 needs an impact player like Ramsey, who would be considered a huge upgrade over impending free agent Eli Apple.
Tre Flowers' contract also expires next month for a Cincinnati team that actually ranks seventh in projected cap space at Spotrac.
The Bengals don't historically spend big on free agents, but it could be a different story considering how close to the brink they may be. And it does appear there's a potentially interesting relationship between Ramsey and star Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
Pittsburgh Steelers
This scenario is less likely than the previous four mainly because the Pittsburgh Steelers will probably not enter 2023 as even second-tier contenders. Still, they're always competitive under head coach Mike Tomlin and they did win six of their last seven games in 2022.
For the right price, Ramsey might be willing to have some patience with a popular team trying to pull off a lightning-quick rebuild, and the Steelers—who for once are in half-decent cap shape—might decide it's worth paying a premium to replace impending free agent Cameron Sutton with a six-time Pro Bowler.
Don't rule it out.
New England Patriots
Ditto for this one, mainly because the New England Patriots have work to do and splurging on a player like Ramsey isn't typical for Bill Belichick. But corner Jonathan Jones is hitting free agency for a Pats squad that, according to Spotrac, has more projected salary-cap space than all but four NFL teams.
This wouldn't be a typical Patriots move, but it might be time for Belichick and Co. to get creative as they attempt to avoid a rebuild and get back into the annual Super Bowl picture.
Plus, Ramsey knows he's likely to have a shot at something every year in New England.