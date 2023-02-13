NFL Rumors: Cardinals Target Eagles' Jonathan Gannon, Bengals' Lou Anarumo for HC Job

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly looking to the defensive side of the ball as they decide who will be their next head coach.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported the NFC West team is "focused" on Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo as candidates and could decide by Monday night.

The update came after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Gannon was "expected to interview" Monday.

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka interviewed multiple times for the position, but it seems the Cardinals may be going in a different direction after waiting for the Eagles to finish their Super Bowl run.

Gannon was just in Arizona's State Farm Stadium for the Super Bowl on Sunday when his Eagles fell short in a 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was far from a dominant defensive performance, although stopping Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Co. is much easier said than done. Perhaps the most striking development was Philadelphia's failure to notch a single sack in the loss after its defensive line set the tone for the unit throughout the campaign.

Still, the Eagles finished second in the league in yards allowed per game and eighth in points allowed per game in 2022 under Gannon's watch. That defense helped it earn the NFC's No. 1 seed and set the path for the Super Bowl appearance.

It also stood in stark contrast to a Cardinals defense that was 31st in points allowed per game.

"While it's no slam dunk Gannon gets the job, he is considered to be a top candidate—one worth waiting weeks to speak with," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport wrote. "The young, dynamic coordinator also was a finalist for the Texans each of the past two years before they hired Lovie Smith and DeMeco Ryans, respectively."

Anarumo is also an impressive candidate after serving as the Bengals defensive coordinator the last four years.

Cincinnati reached the Super Bowl during the 2021 campaign and then finished sixth in the league in points allowed while reaching the AFC Championship Game this past season.

The Bengals lost to the same Chiefs team that ended Gannon's championship hopes, but both coaching candidates can now turn their attention to the vacancy in Arizona as the Cardinals attempt to find a leader to help them bounce back from a 4-13 season.