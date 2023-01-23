49ers' Kyle Shanahan Would Be 'Very Surprised' If Jimmy Garoppolo Practices This Week

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't optimistic about Jimmy Garoppolo's availability for practice ahead of the NFC Championship Game on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"X-ray tomorrow to see how things are going," he told reporters Monday. "I'd be very surprised if he was out there this week."

Garoppolo hasn't played since suffering a broken foot in December.

At the time he was injured, the Niners said Jimmy G would be out for the remainder of the season. However, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Dec. 6 that the 31-year-old did not need surgery and could return depending on how his rehab went.

Shanahan said Friday that Garoppolo had an "outside chance" to be activated for the NFC title game. Based on the coach's tone Monday, however, the odds of that happening have only gotten worse.

Brock Purdy has exceeded expectations in the starting role. He threw for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns with four interceptions in the regular season, and San Francisco won all five of his starts. Shanahan called the seventh-round draft pick "definitely the most poised rookie I've ever had" in mid-December.

Purdy seemed to fall back to earth against the tough Dallas Cowboys defense in the NFC divisional round, though. He finished 19-of-29 for 214 yards.

And it might not be a coincidence that the San Francisco offense struggled.

As long as Garoppolo is unavailable, there isn't much for Shanahan to think about.

And even if Garoppolo were to be cleared before Sunday or perhaps in time for Super Bowl LVII, it would be fair to ask whether a quarterback change would create more problems than it would solve.