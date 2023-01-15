X

    Pablo Guerrero Signs Contract with Rangers; OF is Son of Hall of Famer Vlad Guerrero

    The Texas Rangers have reportedly signed teenage outfielder Pablo Guerrero, according to Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com and Ben Badler of Baseball America.

    Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and the younger brother of Toronto Blue Jays' star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

