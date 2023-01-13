Derek Carr Trade Rumors: Colts Don't Have Interest in Acquiring Raiders QB

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly not interested in Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr amid rumors that Carr's tenure with the Raiders is set to come to an end during the offseason.

Zak Keefer of The Athletic emphasized that the Colts will not trade for Carr despite their own quarterback woes.

The Raiders benched Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham for the final two games of the regular season, and Carr took to Twitter on Thursday to bid farewell to Raiders fans:

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, $40.4 million of Carr's contract becomes guaranteed on Feb. 15, meaning the Raiders must either trade or release him before then if they intend to move on as expected.

Prior to this season, Carr had started all but two regular-season games for the Raiders since they selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft.

While Carr never put up elite numbers, he was a solid starter for many years, earning three Pro Bowl selections and leading the Raiders to the playoffs twice, including last season.

Expectations were through the roof for the Raiders entering the 2022 season following the acquisition of superstar wide receiver Davante Adams and the arrival of Josh McDaniels as head coach, but things did not go according to plan.

Vegas went just 6-11 on the year, finishing third in the AFC West and missing the playoffs for the 18th time in the past 20 seasons.

The 31-year-old Carr only had middling numbers for a starting NFL quarterback as well, completing 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games.

While Carr had an up-and-down year, he has been viewed as a potential quarterback option for the Colts, who cycled through three different starters this season.

Following his arrival from the Atlanta Falcons, Matt Ryan went just 4-7-1 as a starter with 14 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. He was replaced at one point by Sam Ehlinger, who went 0-3 with three touchdowns and three picks.

Veteran Nick Foles started the final two games of the season for the 4-12-1 Colts, losing both of them and throwing no touchdowns compared to four picks.

Despite his struggles in 2022, Carr would be an upgrade over the aforementioned signal-callers, and he would have a chance to succeed in Indy with a stable of weapons that includes running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce, and tight ends Jelani Woods and Mo Alie-Cox.

If the Colts are indeed not interested in Carr, it is likely because they own the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which puts them in position to select a franchise quarterback.

Whether they intend to stay at No. 4 or trade up, the Colts could have a shot at Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Kentucky's Will Levis.

The Colts are also in search of a new head coach, and that coach may prefer to start from scratch with a rookie quarterback than a veteran who has not proven himself capable of going on a deep playoff run.