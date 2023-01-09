NFL Playoff Bracket 2023: AFC, NFC Picture and Super Bowl Predictions

0 of 3

Chris Unger/Getty Images

On the final weekend of the 2022 NFL regular season, the last three playoff berths found a home.

Saturday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars escaped the Tennessee Titans. And on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins—starting a third-string quarterback—snagged the AFC's final spot before the Seattle Seahawks landed the NFC's remaining wild-card bid.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a win-and-in scenario, but the Detroit Lions spoiled the evening.

Ahead is a summary of the AFC and NFC brackets, along with predictions for Super Bowl LVII.