Browns' Jadeveon Clowney Reportedly Won't Play vs. Steelers After Criticism of Team

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will not play in Sunday's season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers after unleashing a series of criticisms at the team in an interview this week.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported Saturday that Browns coach Kevin Stefanski informed the team Clowney will not participate after previously being sent home Friday.

The three-time Pro Bowler ripped Cleveland's scheme and his usage in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

"I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability," Clowney said. "(It can't) just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody."

Clowney seemed especially frustrated with what he perceived as the scheme favoring Myles Garrett to put him in better position to create sacks—and doing so at Clowney's expense.

"I don't even think (Garrett) notices," Clowney said. "I ain't trying to say it's him. I try to get along with everybody I play with. Me and him don't have a problem. It ain't his fault. It's just B.S., and I don't have time for it."

Garrett addressed the issue Friday at his meeting with reporters, saying he was surprised Clowney went to the press.

"I knew he was frustrated. We've all been frustrated; we're not winning," Garrett said. "I wish we could've talked about this man-to-man. ... I wish he would have handled it a little bit differently."

Clowney will be a free agent in March after signing a pair of one-year contracts in Cleveland the past two offseasons. He said there is a "95 percent" chance he does not return next season, which very likely reached 100 percent over the past few days.