The Top 10 Landing Spots for Marlins' Pablo López amid MLB Trade Rumors

John Fisher/Getty Images

With the Miami Marlins benefitting from excess starting pitching, Pablo López is one of their expendable arms currently on the trade market.

What the Marlins really need is drastic improvements at the plate. So, parting ways with López, who turns 27 in March and is under team control through the 2024 season, is a reasonable idea.

López (10-10, 3.75 ERA, 174 K, 1.17 WHIP) would be an immediate upgrade to any staff. Yet some teams more than others should be looking to add him to their rotation.

Here, we take a look at the top landing spots for López, considering past interest, team needs and likelihood of getting a deal done.