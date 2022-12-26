NFL Twitter Clowns Broncos, Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson After HC Is Fired

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

What has felt inevitable for quite some time finally happened on Monday—the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathanial Hackett.

No shocker there. The Broncos have limped to a 4-11 record in Hackett's first season, fresh off a 51-14 undressing against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Hackett, of course, is hardly alone in harboring the blame. Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson has been horrendous, general manager George Paton signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million extension after trading 2022 and 2023 first- and second-round picks, among other assets, to land him, and the offense in general has been putrid.

And none were above reproach after Monday's move. NFL Twitter had a field day:

If you were to define the Broncos' season using only one word, it would probably be "calamity."

The offense is dead last in the NFL in points per game (15.5) and 26th in yards per contest (316.6). Wilson (3,019 yards, 12 touchdowns, nine interceptions, 60.1 completion percentage, 49 sacks taken) has been about as accurate and effective as Russell Westbrook shooting a three-pointer. It appeared Hackett fully lost the locker room.

It's all spoiled what has been a valiant effort from a defense holding opponents to 20.3 points per game, tied for seventh in the NFL.

So a change was necessary, and Hackett was the first domino to fall. But at this point, Wilson and Paton surely find themselves under a gaze of scrutiny from ownership as well.