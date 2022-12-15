Bleacher Report's Expert Week 15 NFL Picks

16 of 16

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

DraftKings Line: Packers -7

Within a 55-hour span, the Los Angeles Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off waivers, and he put together one of the most memorable regular-season comebacks against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mayfield helped engineer two scoring drives in the fourth quarter and finished 22-of-35 passing for 230 yards and a touchdown in an absolute stunner when you consider his quick turnaround on a short week with a new team.

This week, Mayfield will have a better grasp of the playbook, but Moton thinks the Packers will extinguish the buzz around the Rams signal-caller with a decisive victory.

"Don't let Mayfield's Thursday night magic against the Raiders fool you. Vegas has squandered four 13-plus-point leads, and it has the 29th-ranked pass defense. He's going to face a Green Bay Packers team that's coming off a bye week and allows the fifth-fewest passing yards. Remember, the Rams won't have All-Pro wideout Cooper Kupp or fellow starting wideout Allen Robinson II.

"The Packers will do what the Raiders should've done and dominate the Rams from start to finish. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters that All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald is week to week with a high ankle sprain.

"If he's out, running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon could rack up big numbers on the ground while Aaron Rodgers attacks Los Angeles' 21st-ranked pass defense. On the flip side, the Rams won't get enough chunk plays out of its 30th-ranked ground attack to take advantage of the Packers' 30th-ranked run defense.

"Last Thursday, Mayfield had a great finish, but he comes back down to earth against the Packers on Monday night."

Predictions

Davenport: Rams

Ivory: Rams

Knox: Rams

Moton: Packers

O'Donnell: Packers

Sobleski: Rams

Consensus: Rams +7

Score Prediction: Packers 21, Rams 17

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.