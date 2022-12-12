Former MLB Pitcher TJ House Announces He's Gay, Engaged to Boyfriend Ryan Neitzel

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Former MLB pitcher TJ House publicly came out as gay on Thursday and announced he's engaged to his partner, Ryan Neitzel.

The 33-year-old wrote on Facebook he had "struggled my entire life with being comfortable in my own skin" and that "shame has kept me quiet all these years, but Love has finally set me free":

"You see, I was 23 years old and living out my childhood dream playing professional baseball in Cleveland. I dedicated all my energy into it, using it as my drug too numb what was really going on inside. Don't get me wrong, I loved every moment of my playing days, and I would go the same route again if I had the chance (with one big change). But even with all the money, fancy cars, nice clothes and a little tiny bit of fame, I would go home every night wishing I could change. Deep down I wanted something more, I wanted to be loved not for what I did, but who I was."

House said he felt empowered by Congress' passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, which, if signed, will compel states to recognize same-sex marriages that were granted elsewhere.

The left-hander is the third former MLB player to come out, joining Glenn Burke and Billy Bean.

Bean became an ambassador for inclusion with MLB in 2014. He told Outsports' Ken Schultz that House's announcement was "a great day for the league and baseball."

House spent four seasons in the majors across spells with the Cleveland Guardians and Toronto Blue Jays. In 29 career appearances, he went 5-7 with a 4.44 ERA and 90 strikeouts over 119.2 innings.