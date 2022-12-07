MLB Rule 5 Draft 2022 Results: Team by Team Breakdown

MLB Rule 5 Draft 2022 Results: Team by Team BreakdownDecember 7, 2022
Major League Baseball held its Rule 5 draft on Wednesday, a chance for players at an MLB level but perhaps without a natural path to a regular role with their current team to get selected by another squad.
The team that lost the player would then receive $100,000 from the drafting clubs.
Below are the draft results and a breakdown of the top players moved.
Round 1
1. Washington Nationals: RHP Thad Ward (Boston Red Sox)
2. Oakland Athletics: 1B Ryan Noda (Los Angeles Dodgers)
3. Pittsburgh Pirates: LHP Jose Hernandez (Dodgers)
4. Cincinnati Reds: OF Blake Sabol (Pirates)
5. Kansas City Royals: pass
6. Detroit Tigers: RHP Mason Englert (Texas Rangers)
7. Rangers: pass
8. Colorado Rockies: RHP Kevin Kelly (Cleveland Guardians)
9. Miami Marlins: RHP Nic Enright (Guardians)
10. Los Angeles Angels: pass
11. Arizona Diamondbacks: pass
12. Chicago Cubs: pass
13. Minnesota Twins: pass
14. Red Sox: pass
15. Chicago White Sox: RHP Nick Avila (San Francisco Giants)
16. Giants: pass
17. Baltimore Orioles: RHP Andrew Politi (Red Sox)
18. Milwaukee Brewers: RHP Gus Varland (Dodgers)
19. Tampa Bay Rays: pass
20. Philadelphia Phillies: RHP Noah Song (Red Sox)
21. San Diego Padres: LHP Jose Lopez (Rays)
22. Seattle Mariners: RHP Chris Clarke (Cubs)
23. Guardians: pass
24. Toronto Blue Jays: pass
25. St. Louis Cardinals: RHP Wilking Rodriguez (New York Yankees)
26. Yankees: pass
27. New York Mets: RHP Zach Greene (Yankees)
28. Atlanta Braves: pass
29. Houston Astros: pass
30. Dodgers: pass
Round 2
All teams passed in the second round.
Key Takeaways
It was a bit of a surprise that Thad Ward was made available for Wednesday's Rule 5 draft by the Red Sox, but it wasn't much of a shock that he was immediately off the board.
He has the potential to be a very nice get for the Nationals:
Aram Leighton @AramLeighton8
Thad Ward's slider is a big league out pitch. Can manipulate it to a harder cutter in the upper 80s as well which he can use to tie up lefties. <br><br>Sinker is good ground ball machine as well. <a href="https://t.co/V9N9v9kobX">https://t.co/V9N9v9kobX</a> <a href="https://t.co/q4Detiwmsl">pic.twitter.com/q4Detiwmsl</a>
Ward, 25, went 0-2 with a 2.28 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 66 strikeouts in 51.1 innings for four different teams last season (13 total starts).
Noda, 26, was excellent for Triple-A Oklahoma City last season, hitting .259 with 25 homers, 90 RBI, 86 runs, 20 stolen bases and a .870 OPS in 135 games.
Hernandez, the No. 3 player off the board and a bit of a surprise selection, has impressed with his fastball but may need to work on his complementary pitches:
Finally, while the Pirates added Hernandez they lost Sabol. The 24-year-old hit .284 with 19 homers, 75 RBI, 74 runs, 10 stolen bases and a .859 OPS in 123 games between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis.