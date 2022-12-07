X

    MLB Rule 5 Draft 2022 Results: Team by Team Breakdown

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 7, 2022

    SCOTTSDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Thad Ward #18 of the Scottsdale Scorpions pitches during the game between the Surprise Saguaros and the Scottsdale Scorpions at Scottsdale Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Jill Weisleder/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Jill Weisleder/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    Major League Baseball held its Rule 5 draft on Wednesday, a chance for players at an MLB level but perhaps without a natural path to a regular role with their current team to get selected by another squad.

    The team that lost the player would then receive $100,000 from the drafting clubs.

    Below are the draft results and a breakdown of the top players moved.

    Round 1

    1. Washington Nationals: RHP Thad Ward (Boston Red Sox)

    2. Oakland Athletics: 1B Ryan Noda (Los Angeles Dodgers)

    3. Pittsburgh Pirates: LHP Jose Hernandez (Dodgers)

    4. Cincinnati Reds: OF Blake Sabol (Pirates)

    5. Kansas City Royals: pass

    6. Detroit Tigers: RHP Mason Englert (Texas Rangers)

    7. Rangers: pass

    8. Colorado Rockies: RHP Kevin Kelly (Cleveland Guardians)

    9. Miami Marlins: RHP Nic Enright (Guardians)

    10. Los Angeles Angels: pass

    11. Arizona Diamondbacks: pass

    12. Chicago Cubs: pass

    13. Minnesota Twins: pass

    14. Red Sox: pass

    15. Chicago White Sox: RHP Nick Avila (San Francisco Giants)

    16. Giants: pass

    17. Baltimore Orioles: RHP Andrew Politi (Red Sox)

    18. Milwaukee Brewers: RHP Gus Varland (Dodgers)

    19. Tampa Bay Rays: pass

    20. Philadelphia Phillies: RHP Noah Song (Red Sox)

    21. San Diego Padres: LHP Jose Lopez (Rays)

    22. Seattle Mariners: RHP Chris Clarke (Cubs)

    23. Guardians: pass

    24. Toronto Blue Jays: pass

    25. St. Louis Cardinals: RHP Wilking Rodriguez (New York Yankees)

    26. Yankees: pass

    27. New York Mets: RHP Zach Greene (Yankees)

    28. Atlanta Braves: pass

    29. Houston Astros: pass

    30. Dodgers: pass

    Round 2

    All teams passed in the second round.

    Key Takeaways

    It was a bit of a surprise that Thad Ward was made available for Wednesday's Rule 5 draft by the Red Sox, but it wasn't much of a shock that he was immediately off the board.

    He has the potential to be a very nice get for the Nationals:

    Aram Leighton @AramLeighton8

    Thad Ward's slider is a big league out pitch. Can manipulate it to a harder cutter in the upper 80s as well which he can use to tie up lefties. <br><br>Sinker is good ground ball machine as well. <a href="https://t.co/V9N9v9kobX">https://t.co/V9N9v9kobX</a> <a href="https://t.co/q4Detiwmsl">pic.twitter.com/q4Detiwmsl</a>

    Christopher Crawford @Crawford_MILB

    Thad Ward is one of the better prospects I've seen drafted in the Rule 5 in a while. Was a legitimate candidate for my top 10 for the magazine. Nice get for Washington.

    Mark Zuckerman @MarkZuckerman

    The Nationals have selected Red Sox RHP Thad Ward with the No. 1 pick in the Rule 5 draft. Soon-to-be 26-year-old had Tommy John surgery in 2021, returned healthy late in the season and then pitched in the Arizona Fall League. Could be a swingman in Nats rotation/pen.

    Mark Zuckerman @MarkZuckerman

    Mike Rizzo says Thad Ward will be stretched out in spring training like starters, most likely will spend the season as a multi-inning reliever. But they do view him as a starter long-term.

    Ward, 25, went 0-2 with a 2.28 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 66 strikeouts in 51.1 innings for four different teams last season (13 total starts).

    Noda, 26, was excellent for Triple-A Oklahoma City last season, hitting .259 with 25 homers, 90 RBI, 86 runs, 20 stolen bases and a .870 OPS in 135 games.

    Hernandez, the No. 3 player off the board and a bit of a surprise selection, has impressed with his fastball but may need to work on his complementary pitches:

    Kody Duncan @KodyDuncanPGH

    Here is some footage of Jose Hernandez.<br><br>He can touch 99mph on his FB 👀<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/0dxIbV1F61">pic.twitter.com/0dxIbV1F61</a>

    Alex Stumpf @AlexJStumpf

    Report I just got on Jose Hernandez, the LHP the Pirates selected in the MLB Rule 5 draft:<br><br>Sits 96 mph. Plus fastball. Slider is fine. Not a ton of depth or sweep. Mixes in a bad changeup.

    Kody Duncan @KodyDuncanPGH

    The Pirates Rule 5 draft pick: LHP Jose Hernandez from the Los Angeles Dodgers.<br><br>2022 stats: 4-4 3.32ERA 59.2IP 69K in A+ and AA

    Finally, while the Pirates added Hernandez they lost Sabol. The 24-year-old hit .284 with 19 homers, 75 RBI, 74 runs, 10 stolen bases and a .859 OPS in 123 games between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis.

